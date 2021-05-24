Growth, empathy and authenticity: leadership lessons from the Bengal elections

It is regrettable that the results of the elections in Bengal gave rise to post-election violence. (Photo source: IE)

By Vishal Gupta,

The results of the national elections in West Bengal were surprising and raised hope for many. While the BJP sent almost all of its top ministers, including their top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign election, Trinamool had its one and only great leader of Mamata Bannerjee who stood up against the BJP and its leaders, and that too with an injured leg and campaigning in a wheelchair. How could this happen? This election victory is a fairytale story and provides us with important lessons about leadership, both for organizations and for politics.

Growth and Collaboration vs. Identity Politics: The first lesson we can learn from election is that ideas of growth and development are important values ​​for humanity, organizations and society. Our organizations and political parties must formulate visions that make growth and development the cornerstones of organizational (and societal) progress. A vision focused on growth, development and collaboration is inspiring and motivating.

Time and time again it has been found that the values ​​of division and hatred are low in the face of ideas of development and growth. While the BJP, through its many leaders and slogans, has also made promises of growth, it has also tried to polarize the electoral community into an us versus them mentality. The BJP’s high-pitched campaign centered on many things, the core of which was a high-pitched campaign emphasizing Jai Shri Ram slogans, talks on illegal migration, appeasement of Muslims and anti squads. -Romeo. Unfortunately, the development message was forgotten in the many other things that were said by BJP leaders during the campaign. Mamata Bannerjee, on the other hand, pledged growth and development for all in her festive manifesto and emphasized that we all live together, eat together and together we save our lives. Ultimately, the language of growth and collaboration took precedence over that of identity and mistrust.

Leaders (of organizations and political parties) should use the election of Bengals as an opportunity for introspection and learning. The language of growth is inspiring while the language of hate is negative and confusing to the public. The Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey shows that the BJP failed to retain the Hindu support it gained in the 2019 general election, and that many respondents (including Hindus) gave secular answers to questions on issues such as the protection of minority rights. Development and livelihood issues may be more important to people than social identities.

Empathy and Connection: A common trend that can be seen in elections that the BJP loses in various state elections is that the party fails to screen a chief minister candidate when fighting state elections. On the other hand, when it comes to the general election, people know that the prime minister will be Narendra Modi. On the other hand, Trinamool had a leader and everyone knew that Mamata Bannerjee would be the chief minister if the party came to power. People need a face they can connect with.

Every organization needs leaders who can connect with their employees and understand their weak points. To do this, the leader must be present in the field and must communicate directly with the population. In the case of the BJP, the leaders flew out, organized mass rallies, and returned to their respective cities and states. No one could make that connection with people. Local rulers were masked by top rulers who were flown in from various parts of the country.

Our organizations (including governments and political parties) are in desperate need of much more understanding, empathy and attention. Aerial tours, a wave of campaign rallies, roadshows can generate excitement but not connect. To bond, we need leaders who can stay in the field, spend time with people, learn and understand what our employees want, and then work on their development. Local leaders do this job best.

Authenticity: Authenticity is the value of doing what you preach (lead by example) and leading by example. The most powerful form of communication is to lead by example. No number of rallies and road shows can achieve what actions can. While on the one hand leaders organized massive rallies and road shows in election-related states where people gathered in large numbers, on the other hand the same leaders were talking about monitoring social distancing and behaviors. suitable for COVID in Delhi.

Authenticity is the hallmark of true great leaders. These leaders strive to follow the path of truth and fairness when dealing with others. When leaders don’t do what they say, it hurts their popularity, people’s perceptions of who they are, and their honesty. One of the problems facing Indian politics is the blatant lack of authenticity in the conduct of our leaders. It is ironic that while the BJP has accused Trinamool of corruption and violence, it has thankfully inducted Trinamool and left-wing leaders into its fold. Here is to show the example!

BJP would agree with Nelson Mandelas’ quote, after climbing a big hill, you only see that there are a lot more hills to climb. The BJP climbed the Big Hill (of coming to power) in the 2014 general election and then again in the 2019 general election. However, its performance in the Small Hills (state elections) was not than mediocre (with a few exceptions like UP and Assam). Hopefully party leaders realize that scaling these peaks will be as difficult (if not harder) as scaling the highest peak.

It is regrettable that the results of the elections in Bengal gave rise to post-election violence. Mamata Bannerjee must realize that her victory comes against the backdrop of a significant shift in Bengal electoral politics. BJP has emerged as Bengal’s clear opposition and the holiday performance, while below expectations, is not without meaning. As elected head of state, Bengal’s elected chief minister must now deliver on her election promises and stay true to the values ​​of growth, empathy and authenticity. She must realize that leadership is an ongoing process and never stops.

Gandhi ji once said what you do says what is most important to you. The action expresses the priorities. Our organizations need leaders who can act on the values ​​of learning and growth, empathy and authenticity in order to set good examples for their followers.

(Vishal Gupta is Associate Professor in the field of Organizational Behavior at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is President of the Ashank Desai Center for Leadership and Organizational Development at IIM Ahmedabad. The opinions expressed are personal and not not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)