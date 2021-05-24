Pak Jokowi We ask for help





MAJALENGKA, iNews.id – The death penalty threat facing Nenah Arsinah, a resident of Ranjiwetan Village, Kasokandel District, Majalengka Regency, West Java, where she works, Dubai brings sadness to the family. Additionally, it is believed that Nenah did not commit the crime of murder as alleged to her. Nenah’s older sister, Enung Arminah, is confident that her younger brother did not commit a crime that resulted in the death of her employer driver. Enung’s conviction was reinforced by Nenah’s determination to swear that she would not commit murder. “By Allah, for the sake of Allah, my brother said, ‘I did not do this,’ Enung said. According to his younger brother’s account, the spell that threatened him with the death penalty began with a trick from his employer. Moments after the death of her driver, Nenah received a paper with bald Arabic written on it to sign. In Nenah, he said, the woman’s employer said she would be married to her employer’s neighbor. “My brother doesn’t understand. He (employer) said, “You have to sign with a Filipino. When he was signed, he (the employer) said he wanted to give a lot of money, that he wanted to marry my sister, who is called Nenah Arsinah. He said (married) to the craftsman in charge of the neighbor, ”he said. Hearing this explanation, Enung explained, made his younger brother happy. However, Nenah’s happiness did not last long. Instead of getting married immediately, he was brought in by local police. “That turned out to be a lie, the female employer. Suddenly, calling the police, my sister was handcuffed, taken away, beaten, sentenced to admit murder and adultery. While for the love of Allah for Allah, my brother said that I did not do this, ”he said. Amid his efforts to get Nenah to escape punishment and return to his hometown, Enung admitted that he and his family back home also had a disaster. “Who wants to help my younger brother. I was repeatedly deceived by people who wanted to help me, but no one helped my brother. We ask all representatives of the Indonesian Embassy, ​​Indonesian Consulate and the President, Mr. Joko Widodo, we ask for your help, ”he said. Editor: Asep Supiandi Share Share







