Newspaper ad asking for PM Modi's permission to invest $ 500 billion in India raises eyebrows

An advertisement from an allegedly US-based company raised eyebrows on social media with how it approached the government for a $ 500 billion investment in various infra projects as part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline projects ( PIN) and Non-PIN. Questions are being raised as to why a company that claims to invest $ 500 billion in funds in India must do so via a newspaper ad and not directly seek a date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The newspaper ad published today in major newspapers nationwide indicates that “Landomus Realty Ventures Inc, USA, would like to invest $ 500 billion” in Equity as the first phase of investment in National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects. ) and Non-NIP listed by the Indian government, the Indian investment grid for the “Invest India” initiative.

A simple search on the company reveals that Landomus Realty Ventures is a private company incorporated on July 17, 2015. It is classified as a non-government company and is registered at the Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru. Although the company wants to invest $ 500 billion in India, its paid-up capital appears to be less. “The authorized share capital is Rs 1,000,000 and its paid-in capital is Rs 100,000,” the company’s website states. Yashas Pradeep Kumar, Sathyaprakash Pradeep Kumar and Rakshith Gangadhar are the directors of Landomus Realty Ventures Private Limited. The address on its website shows the Manipal Center, Dickenson Road, Bengaluru.

BusinessToday.In contacted Invest India, the investment facilitation agency under the Department of Industry Promotion and Domestic Trade, to see if it had been approached by Landomus Realty. A representative from Invest India said he is unfamiliar with the company and will update BusinessToday.In if the company approaches.

The newspaper ad claims the company aims to make India “a global destination by supporting the completion of NIP and non-NIP projects with investors and developers under the India Investment Grid in sectors such as as energy, social infrastructure, manufacturing, transport, food processing and agriculture, water and sanitation, etc. “Seeking an opportunity from Prime Minister Modi to” contribute to your vision of a new India “, Landomus says he wants to help the government in its efforts to rebuild India and achieve the target of $ 5,000 billion GDP.

Meanwhile, social media users are questioning the authenticity of the newspaper ad, with many pointing to the company’s obscurity. “Most of the newspapers today carried this notice from an unknown company expressing interest in investing $ 500 billion in India. Is this the way to approach the Prime Minister for such an important investment? Who are these people? Is it that hard to get a meeting with the Prime Minister? ? “asked Sanjeev Kumar.

“The authorized share capital is Rs 10.00,000 and paid up is Rs 1.00,000. Kahan se latein hai yeh log itna confidence yaar? (Where do they get such confidence,” tweeted another user.

Karthik, communications strategy consultant, tweeted:

Another user said: “What serious businessman / investor starts by placing an ad on the front page addressing the Prime Minister saying he has $ 500 billion (shaved face) in equity as a first phase investment and “concrete plan” to make India “pandemic free” “. You should research this “Landomus Grp”. ”

One user claimed that the company’s address displayed on its website was “in the middle of the road”. “0 Google News results; their website has the same content as the ad, no other information: https://landomus.com; this site is registered with a United Land Bank based in Karnataka, this bank is founded by the CEO of Landomus; their “address” on Google Maps is in the middle of a road. ”

