China shoots itself in the foot in EU-US relations

On May 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution blocking any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI), as well as any discussion of its ratification. At the same time, the European Parliament has suggested a strengthened European Union (EU) regulation on the screening of foreign investments, legislation on foreign subsidies and other measures directed against China. He also called on the EU to increase its coordination and cooperation with the United States in the framework of a transatlantic dialogue on China. How did it come to this?

Last December, the EU reached a political agreement with China on a new Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI), to improve access to the Chinese market for European companies. Chinese companies already enjoy largely free access to the European market. The EU rushed to strike the deal in the final days of the Trump administration in the US, without waiting to work with the new US administration. Chinese President Xi Jinping personally intervened and made the final concessions necessary to secure the bilateral agreement between China and the EU, thus driving a wedge between the EU and the United States.

According to his 2019 strategic outlook on China, the EU identifies China with three different labels: as a partner (eg on climate change), a competitor (eg on trade) and a systemic rival (on values ​​and governance). The EU continues to follow this policy, although the European Parliament resolution of 19 May noted that the existing EU-China strategy has revealed its limits. The EU has been reluctant to side with the US against China on the full range of political issues. She was keen to take advantage of Chinese trade and investment, fueled by China’s sustained economic growth. The CAI was part of this perspective.

Given this multi-faceted approach, the EU saw no contradiction on March 22, 2021, when it moved to the rival systemic strand and imposed sanctions on four Chinese people and an entity involved in the crackdown on human rights. Uyghurs in Xinjiang, in a coordinated movement with the United States. and other partners. However, China did not take it well. Beijing returned the favor quickly and disproportionately on the same day, with a series of sanctions against 10 people from the EU and four entities, including diplomats, parliamentarians from all political factions, think tanks and researchers. As noted by the European Parliament, the Chinese sanctions are not based on international human rights law, but constitute pure political retaliation. These Chinese counter-sanctions prompted the European Parliament to publish its resolution.

After March 22, Beijing did everything it could against Europeans, as official Chinese statements and state media angrily branded the Germans Nazis and Namibian genocidaires, then accused all of Europe of being racist. . Years of caution have been replaced by a level of Beijing’s wickedness that Europeans had not noticed before.

Sanctioning two think tanks has shown that Beijing punishes freedom of thought and expression if it doesn’t like what it hears. Europe got a glimpse of what the future would look like under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). What is happening in Hong Kong could one day happen in Europe, gradually, if people choose to be willfully blind to attacks on democracy, values ​​and the very fabric of the EU.

One aspect of the CAI particularly irritated Members of the European Parliament, as it emerged that one of the annexes stated that European non-governmental entities in China, including German political foundations such as the Konrad Adenauer Foundation or the Friedrich Foundation Ebert, were going to be headed by Chinese nationals. The European Commission had not informed Parliament of this stipulation. This created mistrust between the two institutions.

Opinion polls across Europe show a sharp deterioration in opinion about China. However, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merkel remain silent, prioritizing economic considerations over human rights.

Meanwhile, the German parliament is discussing due diligence legislation that would bar German companies from investing in places like Xinjiang, where human and labor rights are not respected. It aims to adopt these standards before the end of the current legislature in September. Other European countries are also working on such legislation or already have it in place.

The European Parliament’s resolution of May 19 called on the European Commission to draft an EU-wide supply chain bill with mandatory due diligence requirements, including a ban on imports of products of forced labor. In the past, China forced European companies that wanted to do business with China to invest in Xinjiang. For example, Volkswagen has opened a factory in Urumqi. Once due diligence rules are in place, European businesses will no longer be able to comply with such requests.

The German elections in September could bring a big political change. Merkel will retire after 16 years in power and could be replaced by opposition Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock, who has a more critical view of China. This would also have an impact at EU level. The multidimensional, confusing, and commercial approach first based on various baskets of questions may be gone, in favor of a stronger connection between values ​​and interests, and closer alignment with U.S. policy to the regard to China.

On May 20, official spokesperson for the Chinese Party, Global Times, thundered against the European Parliament’s resolution the day before, and noted, this is an EU loophole; he is unable to fully comply with the rules. He suggested that the EU is an unreliable economic partner because it can subject an issue to political considerations. He pointed out that by dancing to the American tune, the EU is destroying its most important economic cooperation agreement with China. He sacrifices his interests for the purpose of the United States.

Indeed, by its actions, and in particular by its counter-sanctions of March 22, China pushed the EU into the arms of the United States. The jury is out on the reasons for China’s decision to impose disproportionate sanctions hitting the entire European political spectrum. Playing to Chinese audiences may have played a role. However, all things considered, the move seems to be more of a miscalculation.

The European Parliament will only resume work on the CAI if Chinese sanctions are lifted, which, in turn, depends on the lifting of EU sanctions. However, the EU cannot justify lifting its sanctions unless there is a change in the human rights situation in Xinjiang, which is unlikely. So there is a complete blockage of the agreement.

On the other hand, European and American officials have started to coordinate their positions on China more closely; for example, with the May 5 meeting between EU High Representative Joseph Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On May 26, senior EU and US officials will hold the first meeting of a new EUUS dialogue on China, during which they will discuss in detail their Chinese policies in all areas. In the end, with the CAI, China shot itself in the foot or, to use Mao Zedongs’ expression, it was like lifting a large boulder to drop it on its feet.