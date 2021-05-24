SNP urges Boris Johnson to change paid miscarriage leave law





The SNP has called on the UK government to change the law to guarantee paid leave for women who miscarry.

SNP MP Angela Crawley is part of an all-party group of MPs who sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the demand for at least three days of paid leave for women and men affected by the loss of a baby.

Under the current rules, the only way for parents to take leave is to request compassionate care leave or to take annual or unpaid leave. In the letter, Crawley explained that if a baby is still born before the 24th week of pregnancy, it is treated as a miscarriage and bereaved parents cannot benefit from maternity leave either. The letter explained, “This means that if there is a loss before 24 weeks, parents must request compassionate care leave or take annual or unpaid leave. “Among women who know they are pregnant, it is estimated that one in eight pregnancies will end in miscarriage. This means that thousands of women and men suffer profound loss without adequate support. “We recognize that most employers go above and beyond to support bereaved families, but there are exceptions. It is our role to support those who are suffering without enough time to mourn. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson to meet this week at Covid recovery conference Commenting, Crawley said: ‘While labor law remains in the hands of Westminster, only the Conservative government has the power to do the right thing and make this change. “But we cannot continue to wait for Westminster to act. The Scottish SNP government has made it clear that if we have the power we will already be setting in motion plans to bring in paid miscarriage leave. New Zealand’s parliament recently approved a law that grants those who experience a miscarriage paid leave – regardless of the stage of pregnancy loss. The letter urged Johnson to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps and grant a minimum of three days leave to those who have experienced the loss of a child. The SNP 2021 manifesto said the party would introduce a new plan for women’s health that “will establish a dignified and compassionate miscarriage service tailored to the needs of women,” mimicking New Zealand. Labor law is reserved for Westminster.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos