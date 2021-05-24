Kerala CM Vijayan Writes to PM Modi, Says Center Should Purchase Covid-19 Vaccines Through Global Tender | Latest India News





As some vaccine manufacturers refuse to deal with state governments regarding the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying the central government should procure the supply. The chief minister also said the purchased vaccines should be distributed free to states. In the letter, Vijayan said the universal vaccination campaign was the only way to achieve long-term herd immunity to coronavirus disease. He also said that the scarcity of vaccine supply compared to the vast demand is the biggest obstacle to achieving universal immunization. Vijayan also said vaccine prices would rise if states decided to procure individually through global tenders. On the basis of the circumstances described above, I ask that the Union government can take the initiative to assess the demand for vaccines in each State and launch a global call for tenders taking into account the cumulative needs. This will help reduce the prices. We also reiterate the demand that vaccines can be provided free of charge to all states as they should be treated as a public good from which none should be excluded, he wrote in his letter. Read also | However, the third wave of Covid may not have an impact on children … Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said U.S. Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna both refused to sell vaccines to the Delhi government. We spoke to Pfizer and Moderna about the vaccines, and the two manufacturers refused to sell to us directly. They said they would deal with the central government. We call on the Center to import vaccines and distribute them to states, Kejriwal said. The Punjabi government also said the two vaccine makers refused to sell directly to the state government. State Nodal Covid-19 vaccination officer Vikas Garg on Sunday said Moderna refused to deal with the state government and on Monday Garg said Pfizer also refused supplies , reported the PTI news agency. In a statement released on Monday, Pfizer said Pfizer would only supply the Covid-19 vaccine to central government and supranational organizations for deployment in national immunization programs. The dose allocation and implementation plan in a country is a decision of local governments based on relevant guidelines from health authorities, the ANI news agency reported. The US pharmaceutical giant also said talks with the center are underway and hopes to bring the vaccine to India. Meanwhile, Vijayan also said that 17,821 new cases of Covid-19 and 196 deaths have been reported in Kerala in the past 24 hours. On May 22, the chief minister said the triple lockdown in Malappuram district would continue as it was lifted in other districts where it had previously been implemented.

