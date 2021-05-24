China backs Iran’s ‘reasonable demands’ on nuclear deal





ANKARA Beijing supports Tehran’s “reasonable demands” on the Iran nuclear deal, the Chinese president said on Monday. Xi Jinping extended this assurance during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. “China Supports Iran’s Reasonable Requests Regarding Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action [JCPOA] on the Iranian nuclear issue, and stands ready to strengthen coordination with Iran and safeguard the common interests of both parties, ”Xi told Rouhani. The high-level exchange between China and Iran comes after the two countries signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement on March 27 under the China Belt and Road Initiative. The $ 400 billion deal had been at stake since President Xi’s visit to Tehran in January 2016. The future of the 2015 nuclear pact has been uncertain since the United States withdrew from it in 2018 and imposed more sanctions on Iran, deepening the rift between Tehran and Washington and its allies. Iran and the other signatories to the deal – France, UK, Germany, Russia, China and the EU – began talks last month in Vienna to save the deal. Amid the stalemate, Tehran continued its nuclear program, while reducing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN agency struck a three-month surveillance deal with Tehran in February, which ended on Saturday but could be extended for another month, despite opposition from the Iranian parliament. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi spoke with Iranian officials about extending the deal, Iran’s foreign ministry also hinting at the possibility of a “conditional extension.” This extension is likely given the ongoing talks in Vienna and the upcoming presidential election in Iran on June 18, according to a report by Iran’s Nour news agency on Sunday, which cited an unnamed official with the Supreme National Security Council of the United States. country. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







