Pakistan, US NSAs agree to advance bilateral cooperation





The flags of Pakistan (left) and the United States. – Representative image National security advisers of Pakistan and the United States of America met in Geneva on Sunday, the two sides had a positive conversation on bilateral issues and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues . important role in supporting the Afghan peace process.

National security advisers from Pakistan and the United States of America met in Geneva on Sunday, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

“The two sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Yusuf as his NSA last week. According to a May 17 notification from the Cabinet Division, Dr. Yusuf would enjoy, in his capacity as NSA, the status of Federal Minister.

New National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said in a tweet that he was happy to meet with US NSA Jake Sullivan yesterday.

The Pakistani and US delegations had positive discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two sides agreed to continue the conversation to advance cooperation in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States. “, did he declare.

The development comes after a senior Pentagon official said Pakistan had played an important role in supporting the peace process in Afghanistan.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey released the statement as he addressed lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee in the United States on Saturday.

He was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, about his “assessment of Pakistan” and its intelligence agencies and the role both expected in the future.

“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also allowed us to fly over and access it so that we can support our military presence in Afghanistan, ”Helvey said.

He said the United States would continue their conversation with Pakistan because of their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has always allowed overflights and ground access to the United States to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Dawn said, diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told lawmakers in New York on Saturday that Pakistan is seeking a broad-based strategic partnership with America, which would also cover Afghanistan.

He stressed the need for a “broad-based strategic partnership” for the benefit of both countries.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year.

The United States and the Taliban signed a landmark accord in Doha on February 29, 2020 to bring lasting peace to war-torn Afghanistan and allow American troops to return home after America’s longest war.

As part of the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, the United States agreed to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan, the lowest level of U.S. forces in the war-torn country since 2001.

