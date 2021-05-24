Politics
Kurds describe invasion of Turkey as war you don’t see because they call for international support
Kurdish villagers called on the world to speak out against Turkey’s genocidal attacks today, describing the latest invasion in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI) as the war you don’t see.
Speaking to the Morning Star in the village of Keste, the site of heavy fighting between Turkish soldiers and guerrillas from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Heval Ako said he and his family were constantly being bombed.
It’s very bad here. We are subjected to attacks and bombings on a daily basis. A lot of people have left, but I can’t. I have my family and my animals here. Where can i go?
He explained that the situation worsened after Turkey launched its latest war, dubbed Operation Claw Lightning, on April 23, the anniversary of the Armenian genocide in which 1.5 million men, women and children. were killed by the Turkish Ottoman state.
Why are they doing this? Why does the world want to kill us? Turkey, Iran, Syria are attacking all the Kurds. What have we done to them?
He said the international community had to do something to stop the Kurdish massacre and stop supporting Turkey, which he described as a fascist country, like Hitler.
But he described Turkey’s military operations as the war you don’t see, nobody talks about and asked: Why are the Kurds ignored? “
Turkey’s latest intervention forced hundreds of people to flee their homes in terror, with the alleged use of chemical weapons on at least three occasions against PKK fighters in the Avasin region of the province of Duhok.
According to the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), an umbrella organization that includes the PKK, the operation is part of Turkey’s longer-term plan to occupy the entire region, including Kirkuk and Mosul.
A government report last year revealed that 504 Kurdish villages in Duhok and Erbil provinces have been emptied since 1992 due to Turkey’s war against the Kurds.
One of the investigators, Dr Rebwar Babkaye, said it was difficult to get precise information on the impact of the attacks from Turkey.
But I can say with certainty that in Erbil province alone, hundreds of people have been killed since 1992 and tens of thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the PKK-Turkey war, he said. , with financial losses estimated at tens of millions. of dollars.
Turkey claims to target the PKK which has bases in Qandil and in the Zap and Metina mountains, but Ankara does not distinguish between ordinary villagers and guerrilla fighters.
He is dropping bombs to try to scare us, a Qandil resident told the Morning Star.
You saw the destruction [during a visit to the region]. These are our homes. The people they killed are our families, our parents, our children.
They know the PKK is not there. But they don’t care. Turkey just wants to kill all the Kurds. He [President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] does what Saddam Hussein did to us.
The PKK insists that it has the legitimate right to resist and that it is the only force that opposes the total genocide of the Kurds.
Please help us, said Heval Ako. Please stop the genocide.
