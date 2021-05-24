Dan Bongino presents his program Fox Nation, interview with former President Trump





Former President Donald Trump, special guest, will join “The Dan Bongino Show” in its first episode on Fox Nation on Monday for a special interview.

Fox Nation will now broadcast Bonginos’ daily radio program from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET starting May 24, offering exclusive video recordings of each episode to subscribers.

Bongino is taking over the time slot once held by conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh on stations across the country, which Bongino said he hopes to honor with his show.

TREY GOWDY & DAN BONGINO HOST NEW FOX NEWS WEEKEND SHOWS

“There’s no Rush replacement, okay? None. That’ll never happen,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.” “But, being in that time slot, I really hope to live up to his legacy.”

Bongino also praised radio behemoths Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade for their “incredible work” in the industry, and admitted that it was “hard to put words into” just how grateful he was. host the show.

A former Secret Service agent, NYPD veteran and New York Times best-selling author, Bongino is best known to conservatives for his criticism of the left and the Republican elite through his campaign for Congress, which nearly led to upheaval. historical policy in the state of Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Get early access and unfiltered preview from Dan Bongino on his new radio show, where he will tackle the biggest political issues, debunking the rhetoric of the liberal and conservative establishment, streaming Monday on Fox Nation!

Service members and veterans get one free year of Fox Nation if they register on May 24th on Memorial Day (May 31).

Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only to Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the vast library of your favorite Fox News personalities.

