Edinburgh Greens want council to reject Voter ID moves planned by Boris Johnson





Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article. The Westminster Conservative Party is planning to pass a law requiring people to show approved ID to vote. This would mean that people need ID to vote at a polling station, as is already the case in Northern Ireland, where photo ID is required. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Councilor Alex Staniforth says there is “no need” for voter ID. The proposals would only affect the UK elections, but the UK government is talking to devolved governments to extend it to assembly elections in Scotland and Wales. Now Green Party Councilor Alex Staniforth is calling on Edinburgh City Council to reject the voters’ ID card and refuse to implement it if the UK government tries to introduce it. A motion from Councilor Staniforth, due for debate at a plenary council meeting on Thursday, May 27, reads: Following the 2019 UK general election, only four people were found guilty of electoral fraud and that the electoral commission says the UK has very few levels of proven electoral fraud. There is therefore no need to take further steps to tackle electoral fraud, especially if such steps risk depriving voters of the right to vote. There is currently no form of photo ID available for free in the UK and therefore requiring photo ID to vote requires people to pay to vote. Adding any other voting requirements will deprive some voters of their right to vote. The people least likely to have photo ID, and therefore most likely to be disenfranchised by the requirement for photo ID, are those under 30, low income families and people with disabilities. The council: will therefore reject any proposal to participate in a pilot passport photo project to vote to the fullest extent permitted by law; refuse to administer photo identification to vote to the fullest extent permitted by law; will respond to any consultation on a photo ID for voting with an unequivocal statement against it. A suspicious ballot was seized after a potential voter in the constituency of Edinburgh Northern and Leith attempted to vote, but was arrested because someone had already voted for him. Councilor Staniforth, who represents Craigentinny and Duddingston, said: The three weeks since the Scottish election have seen the highest turnout on record, and at the same time it has widened the vote more than ever before, with thousands able to vote for the first time after making Scotland their home to the world. Meanwhile, the UK government is moving in the opposite direction: continue to exclude 16/17 year olds and reduce the electoral base in other ways. However, the voter ID proposals are a deliberate attempt to go much further, excluding those most on the margins of society, without any evidence of the fraud it is supposed to tackle. There can be no more blatant attempt to gerrymander the system in support of the self-interest of the Conservative Party. That is why I call on the Council to do everything in its power to reject this shameful attack on the right to vote. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by taking a digital subscription.

