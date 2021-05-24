State President wants to strengthen Vietnam-China relations





State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited Chinese Party Secretary General and State President Xi Jinping to visit Vietnam during his telephone talks with the main Chinese leader on May 24. (Photo :: VNA) Phuc made the claim during his May 24 telephone interviews with Chinese Party secretary general and state president Xi Jinping. He congratulated the Chinese Communist Party on the upcoming 100th anniversary celebrations as well as the tremendous achievements China has made over the years, including building a moderately prosperous society. He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese people will reap greater success on the second anniversary of the centenary of the holidays. Informing the Chinese leader of the situation in Vietnam, Phuc noted that despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has managed to achieve the dual goals of epidemic prevention and economic recovery. He also successfully organized general elections to elect deputies to the National Assembly and grassroots popular councils for the 2021-2026 term. Vietnam faces many difficulties and challenges, but its people will continue to unite and strongly promote internal resources to overcome the difficulties, said Phuc, adding that in this process, Vietnam hopes to receive cooperation from countries of the all over the world, including China. During the talks, the Vietnamese state president outlined a number of key measures to strengthen relations between the two countries in the future, including building trust and promoting comprehensive, equitable cooperation. and mutually beneficial. He proposed that the two countries strengthen bilateral cooperation in the prevention and control of COVID-19, improve the quality and efficiency of economic, trade and investment cooperation, and increase local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries should make efforts to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, jointly address sea-related issues in accordance with high-level common consensus and international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. , while continuing to strengthen coordination in multilateral forums, said Phuc. He sincerely invited the Party leader and President of State Xi and other top Chinese leaders to visit Vietnam. For his part, Party Secretary General and Chairman Xi Jinping expressed his belief that under the far-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will successfully achieve the goals and tasks set by the 13th CPV Congress held earlier. this year. He affirmed the desire of the Chinese Party, State and people to continue to strengthen friendship and cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts, pledging to carry the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership between Vietnam and China towards de new heights. Stressing the importance of increasing high-level reciprocal visits and contacts, Xi invited Vietnamese Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to visit China. He recognized Vietnam’s interest in bilateral cooperation projects and suggested that the ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries should increase exchanges to create a mutually beneficial cooperation platform, while managing the differences and by strengthening cooperation on maritime issues. The Chinese leader reiterated China’s support for Vietnam in multilateral cooperation mechanisms and expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate and support his neighbor in the fight against COVID-19.







