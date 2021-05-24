The Covid Antibody cocktail, used to treat Donald Trump, arrives in India. It costs…





Roche’s drug will be available at major hospitals and COVID treatment centers (file)

New Delhi:

Leading drug Roche India announced on Monday the launch of its first batch of COVID-19 antibody cocktail in India. The cocktail of antibodies – Casirivimab and Imdevimab – is priced at Rs 59,750 per dose. Roche’s antibody cocktail was given to former US President Donald Trump when he contracted COVID-19 last year.

In a statement, the company said: “Each of the 1200 mg doses of the drug contains 600 mg of casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab. The price of each dose will be Rs 59,750. The maximum retail price of the multidose pack will be Rs 1,19,500. Namely, each pack can treat two patients. “

The drug will be marketed in India by Cipla and the second batch will be available in mid-June.

“The first batch of the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June. In total, they can potentially benefit two lakh patients like each. one lakh packs that will be available in India offer treatment for two patients, ”according to a joint statement released by Cipla and Roche.

The drug will be available at major hospitals and COVID treatment centers.

The Central Organization for the Control of Pharmaceutical Standards (CDSCO) recently provided an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the antibody cocktail in India. Previously, it also received an EUA in the United States and in several EU countries.

“Roche is deeply committed to supporting ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives. burden on health systems and play a key role in treating high-risk patients before their condition worsens, ”said V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director and CEO of Roche Pharma India.

The antibody cocktail should be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (aged 12 years or older, weighing at least 40 kg) with confirmed SARS-COV2 infection. and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and do not require oxygen.

The cocktail drug has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%.

