Pak’s political structure impacted by the rise of TLP radicalism: report





ANI | Updated: May 24, 2021 9:35 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): Although religion has yet to play a dominant role in Pakistani politics, observers note that the country’s current political structure may change with the rapid rise of the outlawed radical group – Tehreek-e- Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) In April, anti-French protests erupted in Pakistan where supporters of the now banned TLP took to the streets to demonstrate against France over the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The protests quickly turned violent and exposed the grim security situation in Pakistan. During violent protests, hundreds of protesters and police were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and sentenced for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocked major roads and highways. Several police vehicles were set on fire, buildings were attacked and police were abducted and tortured by TLP militants across Punjab province, with at least six police officers killed and over 800 injured. the issue of blasphemy among the masses, especially regarding Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer on blasphemy charges, wrote Sulman Ali in an opinion piece for Pakistan Daily. “They have presented themselves as the only flag bearers on the issue of blasphemy … Violence is a currency that sells these days. They have proven that they can also ki ll and be killed for their cause,” said said chronicler Khurshid Nadeem. Surprisingly emerging as the fifth largest party in the 2018 general election, the party even defeated the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent National Assembly elections in Karachi. , thus showing its immense popularity in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Daily, the TLP is a weapon of the Barelvi sect, which has been presented as an example to the world as the face of Islam, a sect that believes in love, tolerance and peace. Khadim Rizvi has since changed his whole look and now the sect has become radical, as it has blocked roads, interrupted daily life, smashed citizens’ cars, destroyed property and caused the loss of millions of rupees. in the Twin Cities in 2016 and then again in 2017, protesting against a change in the electoral law in 2017. Experts note that the recent anti-France protests led by the TLP are not a good sign for Pakistan, which is already on the task of financial action Gray List of the Force (FATF) on the financing of terrorism. The international body has kept Pakistan on the gray list, and with the incidents and violent TLP protests, experts say it will again be difficult for Islamabad to fight its case, Sulman Ali wrote. to completely break with religious extremism. The action, one way or another, seems insufficient to shut down the massive jihadist infrastructure and to limit the radical Islamist sentiment that sustains it, ”noted former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani. . The Pakistani government’s mismanagement of anti-French protests, as well as the initial tacit support by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of his cabinet for the TLP’s accusations of blasphemy against French President Emmanuel Macron, has failed didn’t go well in Paris, Last month Roland Jacquard, chairman of Roland Jacquard Global Security Consulting (RJGSC), in an opinion piece said that French diplomats shouldn’t expect the Pakistani government take a rational position on the matter. (ANI)

