The government continues to monitor a number of new clusters for Pascalibur Lebaran





The government continues to monitor micro-community activity restriction (PPKM) enforcement activities in several locations where there are a number of new groups after Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. A number of these clusters include the tarawih cluster in Pati, Banyumas, Banyuwangi and Malang, the return home cluster in Klaten, Cianjur and Garut, the halalbihalal cluster in Cilangkap and the accommodation travelers in Bogor. In addition, the government is also interested in the case of the group of ships in Cilacap, where the crew tested positive and some of them have recovered. However, 14 crew members were affected by variant B.1.617. This was conveyed by the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs as well as the Chairman of the Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPCPEN), Airlangga Hartarto, in a press release with the Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono and President of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Doni Monardo at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Monday, May 24, 2021, after attending a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo. “The president’s directive is that vaccinations are a priority for ships and ports. Especially for ships which have or are from India, they must be isolated on board for 14 days. So that means we are directly isolated on board for the goods or the freight that has entered India, ”he said. On this occasion, Airlangga also explained the results of random tests on travelers from Java to Jakarta. Those who were tested by means of a rapid antigen test at a number of isolation points were 156,162, of which 1,064 people or 0.6% tested positive. Meanwhile, of the 340,047 people examined using GeNose, 6,925 people, or 2% of them, tested positive. “Then compulsory check From Sumatra to Java, 59,967 people were tested with the RT antigen, 532 people positive or 0.89%. Therefore, it was discussed and proposed an extension compulsory check from the port of Bakauheni or Sumatra, it was extended until May 31 because there were only 59,967 people returning to Jakarta. During this time, those who left Java and entered Sumatra were over 400,000. This will therefore continue until May 31, ”he explained. Regarding the development of vaccinations, Airlangga said the government will return to bring vaccine raw materials from Sinovac tomorrow. Thus, the total vaccines received by the government reached 83.9 million doses. “We vaccinated 24.81 million. The first stage is 14.93 and the second stage is 9.88 million. Then it will arrive tomorrow up to 8 million doses bulk vaccine Sinovac so the total vaccine we received is 83.9 million doses, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos