Xi Jinping says China is ready to step up coordination with Iran

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China supports Iran’s reasonable demands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue, and stands ready to strengthen coordination with Iran and safeguard the common interests of both parties.

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Xi noted that China and Iran, united and helping each other, have united to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve positive results in bilateral practical cooperation.

The two countries strongly support each other on issues involving their respective fundamental interests and major concerns, and have greatly consolidated their strategic mutual trust and steadfastly championed international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Iran, Xi said bilateral ties are now at an important historical moment to build on past achievements and move forward. forward into the future.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Iran and is ready to work with the Iranian side to seize the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in various fields and ensure that solid progress is made in the developing their comprehensive strategic partnership, he mentioned.

China will continue to strongly support Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, and is willing to provide as much assistance as possible for Iran’s fight against the pandemic and to help the Iranian people win. the virus, he said.

Xi said China will also continue to play a constructive role in promoting a swift and just settlement of the Palestinian question, and that it stands ready to work with Iran to strengthen communication and cooperation in regional and international affairs, and jointly promote regional security and stability.