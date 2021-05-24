Why is Anthony Fauci covering himself with the origins of the coronavirus?





“Certainly the people who investigated it say that it was probably the emergence of an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we have to find out. So, you know, this is the reason why I said I am perfectly in favor of any investigation into the origin of the virus, ”he continued.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what is out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning towards it could not have been manipulated artificially or deliberately … Anything about evolution in stages over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then skipped species. “

Fauci’s rejection of the idea that the virus came from a laboratory in China’s Wuhan province followed vague claims by then-President Donald Trump that he had a “high degree of confidence” that the virus came from a laboratory. Pressed for details of this claim, which went against US intelligence on the origins of the virus, Trump only offered this: “I can’t tell you that. I have no right to you to say it.” on Fauci’s recent coverage as positive proof that Trump was, in fact, right all along. (Note: Fauci made his comments at a fact-checking symposium on May 11, but they were largely ignored at the time. Conservative publications began writing about the remarks over the weekend. ) “Fauci must answer for his role in the Wuhan COVID lab,” tweeted former New York Rep. Nan Hayworth (right). Fauci has become a lightning rod for conservative critiques of how the scientific community has handled the ongoing pandemic. Trump has sought to vilify Fauci for his allegedly overly cautious approach to getting the virus back to normal, and figures like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have taken up the cause; last month she tweeted a video of herself in training which included this text: “This is my Covid protection #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain It’s time to #FireFauci” So how much “there” is actually? Well, Sunday, the Wall Street Journal wrote this:

“Three researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan fell ill enough in November 2019 to seek treatment in hospital, according to a previously undisclosed US intelligence report that may add weight to growing calls for an investigation more complete on the question of whether the Covid-19 virus was able to escape from the laboratory …

“… The disclosure of the number of researchers, the time of their illness and their hospital visits comes on the eve of a meeting of the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, which is expected to discuss of the next phase of an investigation into The origins of Covid-19. “

It should be noted here that, according to CNN reports, U.S. intelligence officials are not sure what the researchers were really sick of. And Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress last month that “the intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how the Covid-19 virus was initially transmitted.” Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, denied the WSJ report and said the United States “extols the theory of laboratory leaks.”

What is clear is that Fauci is much more open to the idea of ​​laboratory theory than he was a year ago. Although he left himself some leeway in his statements about origins last year (he said he was “very, very strongly in favor of this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated” ), there was no doubt about Fauci’s position on the pitch. question.

The question, then, is not whether Fauci changed his position on the possible origins of the virus, but rather why he is doing so. Fauci supporters will insist that it is simply changing its point of view based on information that has been released over the past year. Opponents of Fauci will insist he knew from the start that the lab theory was a possibility and downplayed it only to portray Trump in a bad light.

In the midst of this debate, it’s important to remember that Trump never provided any evidence for his vague claims about the origins of the virus. “Something has happened” was as far as he would go.

It is also essential to remember that there would be a major distinction – even in laboratory theory – between the accidental release of the virus and its intentional release as some sort of weapon. Trump and his allies have long sought the latter explanation, but without further explanation or proof.

“The current intelligence reinforces the belief that the virus probably arose naturally, from animal-human contact, the sources said. But that does not exclude the possibility that the virus was the result of an accidental leak of the virus. Wuhan Institute, where coronavirus research was conducted on bats. “

Here’s the point: The origins of the virus are not fully known. Plotting which is, at its root, a medical and public health issue – not a political issue.

