Pakistani opposition rejects government estimate on economy





Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): Pakistani opposition parties criticized the federal government’s announcement of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth, estimating it to reach 3.94% in fiscal 2020- 2021.

The government had previously estimated GDP growth of 2.1 percent for the outgoing fiscal year. The IMF and World Bank, on the other hand, had predicted GDP growth of around 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year, The News International reported.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s growth rate during his party’s tenure was 5.8 %, but Prime Minister Imran Khan now claimed 3.9%, which was wrong.

A representative of the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) objected to the figure being overstated. The PTI, in its first year, had increased the initial figure from 1.9% to 3.3 %. This year, too, they lied, “he said.

Noting that independent economists had predicted a decline in real incomes for Pakistani citizens, Shehbaz said the government’s projected growth rate is “unrealistic” and will be lower when examined.

He also pointed out that since February this year, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, while middle-class households have suffered a severe setback due to the high rate of inflation. “Imran Khan only runs the country for his friends,” he said, stressing that the ruling party has left five million people unemployed and 20 million in extreme poverty.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had “a unique talent for being absolutely shameless when it boldly and brazenly induces the people, ”The News International reported.

In a statement, Bilawal said: “Cheating on the economic numbers may feed the big egos of the government, but it does not feed the people. These alleged facts and figures amount to igniting the lived experience of people who are crushed under pressure. Imran Khan’s economic failures. ”He also pointed out that the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has contributed to an exponential increase in poverty levels – from 9 percent ten years ago to 27 percent.

The Pakistani economy is in dire straits and the current COVID-19 pandemic has further affected economic growth. The World Bank recently put in place tough conditions for US $ 1.5 billion loans, such as an increase in electricity tariffs, the introduction of new energy and fiscal policies, placing the government led by Imran Khan in a difficult situation that is already seeking to review the International Monetary Fund. (IMF).

Earlier this month, inflation in Pakistan skyrocketed to over 11 percent amid soaring food prices as the Ministry of Finance failed to give a realistic and professional assessment of rising prices. prices in its monthly reports.

The Consumer Price Index climbed 11.1% in April from the same month a year ago. It was the highest inflation rate in the past 13 months. By February 2020, inflation had climbed to 12.4%. (ANI)

