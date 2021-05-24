Deputy Minister of Health explained factors for increasing Covid-19 cases and reminded him to stay disciplined by playing pranks

The increase in the mobilization of the population before and after Lebaran this year is an exogenous factor that has led to an increase in new cases of up to five thousand.

Posted Monday, May 24, 2021 6:34 PM WIB

Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono explained two factors that have led to the increase in the number of new cases due to the spread of Covid-19 in recent days. These two factors are derived from exogenous and endogenous factors.

Dante revealed that the increase in population mobilization before and after Lebaran this year was an exogenous factor that led to an increase in new cases which reached five thousand.

“We can see the last four days where new cases have reached over five thousand. This shows that the mobilization after Eid and Ramadan can be observed these weeks and that the increase could be until mid-June, ”he said in a statement to the presidential office in Jakarta, after attending a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo.

Meanwhile, based on endogenous factors, his camp has identified several new variants of the crown originating in India, Africa and the UK that have now undergone local transmission or have spread internally. In total, the Department of Health has recorded 54 cases that have spread, including 35 from immigrants (Indian, African and British variants) and 19 of local transmission.

The combination of these two factors has led to an increase in cases of the spread of Covid-19 in the future. Therefore, Dante reminded all parties to remain disciplined in maintaining health protocols (prokes) to prevent wider transmission.

In addition, the government will also accelerate the implementation of mass vaccination and aims to be able to reach 1 million injections per day in the near future thanks to the various efforts that are underway.

“One of them is to simplify the steps of vaccination, to conduct mutual cooperation, and finally how we can start the third phase of vaccination, which is intended for the general public in vulnerable areas,” he said. he declares.