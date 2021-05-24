Two Israelis stabbed and an assailant killed in occupied East Jerusalem | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Two men in their 20s treated after a man with a knife attacked them as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians continue.

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli police on Monday after stabbing two Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem near a neighborhood that has been the subject of Palestinian protests.

A video on social media appeared to show the suspect lying motionless and covered with a sheet on the ground. The attacker was shot and killed, Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said two Israelis in their 20s were injured in the attack, one severely and one moderately with stab wounds to the upper body.

At 1:17 p.m., MDA’s 101 Jerusalem Dispatch Center received a report of a stabbing attack on Haim Bar Lev Boulevard near the Jerusalem light rail station. MDA teams are providing medical treatment to two 20-year-old men in severe and moderate condition with stab wounds to the upper body. pic.twitter.com/1uH4NkNwk9

Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 24, 2021

One of the men was wearing an Israeli Air Force uniform, a video posted to social media showed, a knife lodged in his back as he knelt on the ground.

The soldier received medical treatment at the scene and was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment, the IDF said in a statement.

Al Jazeeras Imran Khan, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said it was another adding to the tension here, with numerous police cars and armored vehicles roaming the area.

Israeli police blocked the front of the Damascus Gate, Khan reported, searching all Palestinians under 45, which they did not do in the morning.

Maintenance of the ceasefire

The attack came after an 11-day shelling of the Gaza Strip by Israel that killed nearly 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injured around 2,000 others. Twelve people in Israel died in rocket attacks.

The attacks ended with a truce brokered by Egypt on Friday. But over the weekend, Israeli police again cracked down on protesters throwing stones at the highly sensitive compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sign of the volatility of the situation.

Violence broke out on Monday near the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where potential evictions of Palestinian families during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan sparked mass protests followed by violent crackdown by Israeli security forces.

The Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continued on Monday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit the region this week for talks with Israeli, Palestinian, Egyptian leaders. and Jordanians.

East Jerusalem was captured by Israel along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the 1967 Middle East War.

The Palestinians want the three territories for their future state and see East Jerusalem as their capital. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in an internationally unrecognized move and regards the entire city as its unified capital.







