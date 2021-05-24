Closer ties between China and Russia form a new world order and challenge us

China Russia. Photo: VCG

Making joint efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, counter the smear campaign of the United States and the West, as well as prepare for possible higher-level discussions could be among the priorities of the visit of the main Chinese diplomat in Russia this week.

Experts said that the increasingly close Sino-Russian relations are driven by external pressure from the West and internal needs and the United States’ tactics to offer “carrots” to Russia and sow discord between China and Russia will not succeed.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Bureau of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, will meet with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council in Russia on Tuesday, to hold the 16th round of Sino-Russian strategic security consultations, Sputnik News reported on Monday.

“With COVID-19 still a threat, senior Chinese and Russian officials will talk about their joint efforts to tackle the virus; another important topic could be how to deal with the oppression of the West and the campaign current libel against China and Russia, “Cui Heng, post-doctoral researcher at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, told the Global Times.

At the meeting of foreign ministers in London earlier this month, the Group of Seven, formed by the wealthiest nations in the West, berated Russia as malicious and called Beijing a “tyrant”, and called said China, Russia and COVID-19 were the biggest threats. .

Cui noted that Yang and Russian officials could also discuss details of key leaders’ visits during this year. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia, and will also witness growing frequent interactions and close bilateral relations.”

Yang’s visit to Russia comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week witnessed the development of key nuclear energy cooperation projects and spoke strongly of the one another. Putin also hailed relations between the two countries as having “reached their highest level in history.”

It seems that the West and the new emerging economies represented by China and Russia have entered a dead end, and the close ties and consequent strategic cooperation between China and Russia are helping them resist attacks from the West, according to Cui.

“However, the pressure and hostility from the West and the United States is the external environment that pushes China and Russia closer together, and China and Russia are coming closer to internal needs not only for economic cooperation, but also to follow their own development paths, “Nota Cui.

Trade between China and Russia topped $ 107.7 billion in 2020 and experts estimate it could exceed $ 130 billion given the rise in bulk commodity prices this year.

Yang’s visit also comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 19 on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland, with US media speculating that their discussion was to cover a possible summit between US President Joe Biden and Putin in early summer.

Biden understands the danger of having “wars on two fronts”. He is trying to unite the West using anti-Chinese and anti-Russian maps and sows distrust between Moscow and Beijing, Yuri Tavrovsky, head of the Russian-Chinese Committee for the Committee of Experts, told the Global Times. friendship, peace and development.

Tavrovsky said “there will be more carrots donated to Moscow” by the Biden administration, but the current US measures are “diplomatic tactics to buy more time” to ambush China and Russia, of which China and Russia are aware.

The Russian expert also said that Yang’s visit to Russia was important for exchanging ideas between China and Russia and he hopes the visit could lead to “the announcement of the summit between Putin and Xi”.