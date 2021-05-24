KPCPEN President presents progress in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic Pascalibur Lebaran





The coordinating minister of the economy and president of the Committee for the management of Covid-19 and the national economic recovery (KPCPEN), Airlangga Hartarto, transmitted a number of indicators to manage the pandemics in the country after the holidays of Eid this year. He passed it on in a press release with Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono and Covid-19 Task Force Chairman Doni Monardo at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday, May 24, 2021, after attending a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo. “First, concerning the Covid affair of May 23. The active case is 5.2%. This is a slight increase from last week. The cure is 92 percent. The death rate was 2.8 percent. Daily cases have experienced a slight upward trend, namely around 5,000 per day before, from 3,800 to 4,000. Then, the active national case is that from February 5, the decline is minus 47 percent, but we said earlier that what needs to be considered is the next 4-5 week cycle, ”he explained. “For example, during the Christmas and New Year holidays, the highest cases increased on February 5. We must therefore monitor the next 4-5 weeks, even if in one week we have also seen cases of increase but still at a much lower level than after Lebaran last year ”, he continued. In addition, Airlangga explained the parameters at the provincial level where 56.4% of active cases were on the island of Java and 21.3% in Sumatra. The regions that contribute 65 percent of active national cases are West Java, DKI Jakarta, Papua, Central Java and Riau. “Of the active cases in West Java, it has reached 31.4%, so that’s a concern,” he said. Regarding active cases at the provincial level, according to Airlangga, there are 10 provinces that have seen an increase, namely Aceh Special Region, North Sumatra, Riau Islands, DKI Jakarta, West Nusa Tenggara, North Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Maluku and North Maluku. Of the 10 provinces, Gorontalo, Maluku and North Maluku are provinces that have not implemented the Community Activity Restriction Enforcement Program (PPKM). “Therefore, for the next stage of PPKM Micro, from June 1 to 14, Gorontalo, Maluku and North Maluku will be included as well as the province of West Sulawesi”, he added. Meanwhile, the indicator of the bed occupancy ratio in the hospital or bed occupancy rate (BOR) nationally, the average is 31 percent. According to Airlangga, no region has a BOR above 60 percent, although some areas are above the national average. “Some that are higher than the national level or above 40 percent are North Sumatra 58 percent, Riau 55 percent, West Sumatra 54 percent, Aceh 47 percent, Bangka Belitung 47 percent. percent, South Sumatra 47 percent, Riau 47 percent, Jambi 43 percent, Lampung. 41 percent, “he explained. On this occasion, Airlangga also explained the level of public compliance with wearing masks in a number of provinces, including Bali 88.89%, East Java 87%, DKI Jakarta 65%, West Java 73%, Central Java 75 %, Riau 67%, Riau Islands, 70 percent and North Sumatra, 62.76 percent. “We see that less than 70% have a high level of activity. This must therefore be remembered, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos