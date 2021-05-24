Politics
The wheel spins a full circle with the world skeptical of Modi’s ability to lead the course
Arguably, the BJP’s success in overcoming previous crises caused by demonetization and the exodus of migrant workers from cities after a precipitous lockdown has made it believe that it will also be able to weather the current storm. This self-confidence has apparently prompted the party to ignore petitions signed by prominent Indian and international academics against the continuation of the extravagant Central View project to reshape the heart of the nation’s capital.
But the high death toll and the extended duration of the pandemic are sure to raise doubts about the ability of governments and parties to overcome the doomsday situation. The fact that nearly all families have suffered mourning must weigh heavily on the minds of leaders, especially in the context of the elections.
The negative impact of such grief on the fortunes of the ruling parties has already been seen in the results of the UP panchayat polls where the hitherto unpaid Samajwadi party edged out the aggressive BJP under the leadership of a minister. in chief hard, Yogi Adityanath. That the BJP is aware that all is not well is evident in a video released by its forceful IT wing which claims that the Prime Minister and the UP Chief Minister are working very hard to alleviate the misery of the victims of Covid.
In 2002, neither national nor international criticism prevented Modi from winning the elections in Gujarat. His bet was to criticize the States asmita (Pride). In the present case, too, the same objective was sought by presenting India as the world’s pharmacy and the exporter of vaccines. But the objective of highlighting the countries asmita did not go as planned.
Instead, exporting vaccines without first carefully assessing the country’s needs was seen as a reckless decision. Even the BJPs trying to blame critics for slandering India failed to convince Twitter, which called the ruling party’s tweets manipulated, much to the government’s chagrin. As of now, it seems extremely unlikely that the BJP will be able to repeat its previous successful electoral exploits.
(IPA Service)
Opinions are personal
