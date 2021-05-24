Boris Johnson denounced Shakespeare at the People’s Headquarters on the day of the Covid meeting





BORIS Johnson didn’t miss five key Cobra meetings at the start of the pandemic because he was writing a book about William Shakespeare.

He’s writing a book on the English Bard, and he’s missed five key Cobra meetings, but the two aren’t related. That’s what Downing Street said today anyway. While the spokesperson said they were not “aware” of Johnson having worked on his Shakespeare book since he became Prime Minister, they could not categorically deny that he did. did. READ MORE: No 10 denies Boris Johnson skipped Covid meetings to write Shakespeare’s book The Cobra meetings that Johnson missed fell on January 24-29 and February 5, 18 and 26, 2020. Coincidentally, the Prime Minister also hosted a “popular PMQ” session on February 5, right in the middle of those missed Cobra meetings. Even more by chance, there’s one topic he just can’t help but talk about during PMQs on February 5: Shakespeare. Anyone who is ready to listen to the clumsy conservative leader for just 48 seconds will hear his first reference to the great playwright. Apparently sparked off his historical ramblings by two portraits in the room in which he is recording, one of Queen Elizabeth I of England and the other of Shakespeare, Johnson embarks on free trade, theaters and commercial ventures. He even quotes the bard. After 90 seconds, however, he seems to realize that he is there to answer carefully hand-picked questions from the audience. “Either way, that’s enough for people giving history lectures,” he says. Except it wasn’t. READ MORE: Right-wing journalist slammed for ‘misleading’ tweet attacking Nicola Sturgeon Just over 11 minutes later and arguably exhausted answering questions from the audience, the Prime Minister is running out of pre-selected points to address. It doesn’t stop there though. Instead, he comes back to talking about Shakespeare, while admitting that no one had asked him about the subject. Johnson says, “He played in front of her. We don’t know for sure but it’s almost certain that William Shakespeare will have performed before Queen Elizabeth and of course they say that, uh, a midsummer night’s dream was staged especially for her, and I seem to remember it. she liked the character of Falstaff… ” We ain’t gonna type it all for you, you can listen in full here if you want, but Johnson talks about Shakespeare’s plays for the better part of two minutes. So, in a question and answer session that only lasts about 15 minutes, the Prime Minister monologues about Shakespeare (and his Queen Elizabeth) for about a fifth of it. Le Jouker is not saying Boris Johnson was secretly working on his book Shakespeare at the time, a book set to be released in March 2022 according to its Amazon list. We’re just saying it’s a coincidence that Johnson seemed to have the Bard at the forefront of his mind the very day he missed his third Cobra reunion.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos