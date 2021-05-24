Current Member of Parliament – House of Representatives





Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Lasarus while chairing Commission V Meeting with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Ministry of Transport, Kemendes-PDTT, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of ATR / BPN, at Nusantara Building, Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (24/5/2021). Photo: Arief / Male The Chairman of the V DPR RI Commission Lasarus stated that the V DPR RI Commission accepted the proposal of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to discuss the Bill (RUU) concerning the amendments to the Law (UU) no ° 38 of 2004 concerning roads. Lasarus explained, then the first level discussions will take place in working meetings, working committee meetings, formulation team meetings or small teams and / or synchronization team meetings. This was explained by Lasarus during the chairmanship of the meeting of Commission V with the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of l ‘ATR / BPN, at the Nusantara building, Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (24/5/2021). Meanwhile, the discussion of the meeting included determining the mechanism and timing of the discussion of the Bill to Amend Law No. 38 of 2004 Regarding Roads. “The discussion of the draft law concerning the amendments to Law No. 38 of 2004 on roads takes place at two levels of discussion, namely the first level of the meeting of the V DPR RI Commission with the ministers representing the President. Then, level II during the plenary meeting of the DPR RI, ”said the politician of PDI-Perjuangan during a meeting that was held physically and physically. virtual the. The West Kalimantan I constituency legislator explained that the first level talks will take place through working meetings, working committee meetings, formulation team or small team meetings and / or Synchronization team meetings. The working meeting, continued Lasarus, as mentioned in article 151 letter a of the internal regulations of the DPR RI examines all the elements of the draft law concerning the amendments to Law No. 38 of 2004 on roads. “This is in accordance with the DIM which is headed by the President of the Commission V DPR RI with the Minister representing the President with provisions. The government has officially submitted the DIM Bill on Amendments to Law No. 38 of 2004 on Roads so that the working meeting for DIM discussions can be held tomorrow Tuesday (25/5 // 2021) ”, a concluded Lasarus. Meanwhile, UPP Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, representing President Joko Widodo, read the President’s views on the Bill to Amend Law No. 38 of 2004 Regarding Roads. “In addition, the plan to change the law will be discussed and discussed in order to obtain mutual consent and in the end it can be adopted,” Basuki replied. Basuki explained that in terms of substance, the Revision of the Roads Law regulates the operation of roads in Indonesia in a comprehensive manner that includes oversight of the system, function and authority of the administration. of the road network. Overall, the government can understand the spirit of the aspirations and commitments of the DPR RI in the management of roads, as stated in the draft law amending law number 38 of 2004, ”Basuki concluded. (pun / sf)

