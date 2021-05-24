Mizuho to lead China’s first auto loan-backed green bond sale





SHANGHAI – Mizuho Bank of Japan will serve as the lead underwriter for China’s first green bond which consists entirely of income streams from loans for low and zero emissions cars as Beijing pursues an ambitious climate change target. The 910 million yuan ($ 142 million) offering will be created from loan receivables held by a finance company affiliated with state-owned automaker SAIC Motor. The conditions of sale will be decided on Tuesday. Mizuho joins a team of co-leaders that also includes Guotai Junan Securities, Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. The Japanese financial group Mizuho unit is trying to position itself to capture more of such underwriting transactions in what is seen as a growing market. Market watchers are reporting some level of demand for China’s first green asset-backed security. Given the small size of the offering, some expect the bond price to be around 20 basis points below the comparable interbank rate. The environmental impact of electric vehicles and other cars covered by the new obligation has been certified. President Xi Jinping has pledged China to become carbon neutral by 2060, and the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide is promoting green bonds as a source of fundraising to help achieve that goal. The green bond market has grown rapidly in China, with issues reaching 200-300 billion yuan per year. Sales of low- and zero-emission automobiles are forecast to increase 30% year-on-year to approximately 1.8 million vehicles in 2021. Expansion is expected to boost supply of asset-backed securities certified as green bonds .







