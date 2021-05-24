Mentions of Trump in Biden stories have diminished over time





Following an election whose results were fiercely contested and an eventful presidential transition, former President Donald Trump made up a considerable part of early media accounts of the Biden administration. In the first 60 days of the new administration, about half of articles on the Biden administration mentioned Trump in one way or another (48%), according to an April 2021 Pew Research Center report on the media coverage of Bidens’ early days in office.

The share of stories referring to Trump is about the same when looking at the media grouped according to the political makeup of their audience.

Among media with a right-wing audience, 47% of stories about the Biden administration also referred to the former president. This figure is the same for points of sale with a mixed audience (47%) and on par with points of sale with a left audience (50%). (A Trump reference includes all references to him, but not his family members or general references to his administration.)

This analysis of mentions of Donald Trump in media coverage of the early days of President Joe Bidens was based on our April 2021 report on media coverage of the early days of the Biden administration and US perceptions of that coverage.

Analysis of media coverage of Bidens' first 60 days in office is based on a selection of media coverage collected from January 21 to March 21, 2021.

Trump less featured in Biden administration coverage over time

References to Trump have diminished over time, however, and were more common in some types of stories than others.

In the first two days after the inauguration (Jan. 21-22), about three-quarters (72%) of Biden administration stories mentioned Trump in one way or another, and 60% of stories continued to refer to Trump the following week.

However, as the new administration rolled out initiatives and appointed cabinet members, references to Trump declined. In weeks three to six (February 1 to 26), references to Trump appeared in about half of the articles. They then fell to 30% during the seventh week (March 1-5), the same week Neera Tanden withdrew her name as Bidens’ candidate for head of the White House budget office, the Democrats have agreed to limit eligibility for stimulus checks and Senate Democrats have overcome a deadlock. on unemployment benefits to advance a COVID-19 relief plan. That week there was also the end of the masked tenures in Texas and Mississippi, a high profile interview between Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, and reports that several of Dr Seuss’ books have ceased publication due to concerns. regarding negative racial images.

Attention to Trump then accelerated somewhat, remaining around 40% in the last two weeks studied (ending March 21).

Stories closely related to COVID-19 were less likely to mention Trump

In addition to examining which early Biden administration stories Trump mentioned, the study also tracked mentions of the coronavirus pandemic. Stories that mentioned COVID-19 in a major way included references to the virus in at least half of the story, while stories that mentioned COVID-19 in a minor way were those that made reference to the pandemic in less than half of the story. half the story.

Trump, who has been criticized for downplaying the severity of the virus throughout his tenure, was much less likely to be mentioned in stories where COVID-19 was a major focus.

About six in ten articles that mentioned COVID-19 in a minor way (61%) also referred to Trump. The same was true for more than half of the articles that did not mention the virus at all (56%). But the percentage drops to 34% among articles that mention COVID-19 in major ways.

Trump made more appearances in Biden’s leadership-focused stories than politics

When Trump became president in 2017, leadership and character were dominant factors in the media framing of his early days in office. And this emphasis on Trump’s role as a leader was also evident in the coverage of the current president.

Of the stories about the Biden administration that were framed by Bidens’ leadership or persona, more than half (56%) mentioned the former president. By comparison, 44% of the stories framed around Bidens’ political platform recognized Trump in one way or another.

Overall, the coverage of the Biden administration was framed much more around Bidens’ political agenda than leadership. The majority of the stories of Bidens ‘early days in power centered on his politics and agenda (65%), while the reverse was true for Trump 74% of the stories about Trumps’ early days focused on leadership and 26% on its political program.

The top five topics covered in articles on the early days of Bidens’ office were economics, healthcare, immigration, Bidens appointments and hires, and political skills. Mentions of the former president were particularly prominent in articles on two of these topics. Of the stories about Bidens’ political skills, about three-quarters (72%) made reference to Trump. This is about on par with stories about immigration (68%), an issue that was particularly polarizing during Trump’s tenure but well above other common topics such as Bidens appointments (48 %), healthcare (37%) or the economy (29%).

Kirsten Worden is a research assistant specializing in journalism research at the Pew Research Center. Amy Mitchell is director of journalism research at the Pew Research Center.

