‘Not part of any political game’: Chaudhry Nisar says he could apply to court not to be allowed to take oath as AMP – Pakistan





PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that he could not be sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly due to the absence of the president and the vice-president.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Khan stressed that he was not part of any “political game”, adding that he had informed the provincial legislature in writing a week ago of his intention to take the oath. and also sent a copy to the Election Commission. from Pakistan.

“The day [of taking the oath] was planned, but today it was said that the oath cannot be administered without the president and the vice-president.

“This is completely wrong. Whichever president has the full authority of the president, we are going to go back and see what our position will be or what we are going to do,” Khan said, adding that he would seek advice. legal and “we may go to court tomorrow or the day after.”

Previously, the former interior minister confirmed his decision to take the oath in a statement on Sunday. Chakri’s politician had said he made the decision after consulting with his constituents.

He also clarified at the time that taking the oath would not affect his position or his convictions (on the rigging during the 2018 general election which led to his defeat in a constituency of the National Assembly).

The decision came following reports that the federal government is set to issue an ordinance within days, removing members of elected chambers who have not sworn in from their respective offices within a specified time frame. .

Khan had been elected to constituency PP-10 (Rawalpindi-V) in the 2018 general election as an independent candidate with a margin of over 34,000 votes, but had not yet been sworn in. He had lost in the National Assembly constituency NA-59 (Rawalpindi-3) as an independent aspirant.

Reasons for taking the oath

Khan reiterated today that his decision to take the oath was based on “political development”. He alleged that the government was making efforts to pass a “self-proclaimed ordinance” despite the rules on the election and disqualification of members of the National Assembly, provincial legislatures and the Senate that are present in the Constitution.

“They strive to bring in an order in which a [ground for] the disqualification is added, ”he said, adding that he had no reservations about the disqualification according to the law but had reservations if it was by“ an order in the dark of night ”.

Khan said if this had happened then “it is clear that I would not have contested the election myself, one of my representatives would have done so then they would have said: ‘On the one hand, he had doubts about the system but he contests the election next time. he accepted [its legitimacy]. ‘”

On the other hand, failing to stand for election would have been tantamount to giving “a free hand” to his political opponents, he said, especially with the general elections so close. “That’s why I decided to take the oath.”

He also called for visits to his constituencies to see if he represents them and how active and in touch with the people is to resolve their issues.

When asked if he had any advice for the Prime Minister, Khan replied: “Imran Khan has a lot of other friends he doesn’t need [my] advice.”

He added that it was necessary for the ruling party to take into account all political points of view and that there was a great need today “to unite the nation, not to divide it”.

‘Did not refuse to take the oath’

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti said in a statement that he had not refused to take the oath.

He added that there were already two petitions filed in the Lahore High Court and three petitions in the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC on the issue of the Khan’s oath.

“A period of two days was sought to verify if there is a stay [order] in any court, ”Bhatti said, adding that this was done to ensure that contempt of court was not committed by administering the oath to Khan due to any stay order.

“We hope to administer the oath after seeking legal advice.”

Additional reporting by Umar Farooq.

