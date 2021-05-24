Farm union welcomes Oppn’s support to stir | Latest India News

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of farmers’ unions protesting against three farm laws, on Monday welcomed the support offered by the main opposition parties for its mass demonstration scheduled for May 26, and called on them asked to put pressure on the group led by Narendra Modi. Central government to repeal a series of laws passed last year. The farmers’ group, however, reiterated that it would not involve any political party in their agitation or negotiations.

We have always said that only direct discussions between farmers and the government will solve the problem. The government thinks it got rid of the problem. This is why we are asking for talks, said Gurnam Singh Charuni, a farm chief.

Farmers demonstrated at five sites in large camps near the Delhis borders: Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and in Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, demanding the withdrawal of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade in agricultural products. .

On May 21, the SKM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the Union government to resume dialogue to end the unrest, but stood firm on their demand to abolish the legislation.

Farm leaders said they wanted to take the opportunity to keep things moving. Senior leadership in the unrest felt the government could not be allowed to simply stay squeezed even as farmers protested. We wrote to the Prime Minister because we have to boil things. The government cannot relax, said Hannan Mollah, a leftist politician who is a key member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The SKM statement comes a day after leaders of 12 opposition parties extended their support to farmers and called for a nationwide protest on May 26 to mark the months of the farmers ‘protest against the centers’ three new farm laws. , despite fears that large gatherings of farmers camped on the borders of capital cities and elsewhere could turn into a widespread event amid a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The apparent trigger for the farmers ‘letter to the prime minister urging him to resume talks as a matter of urgency is that the farmers’ protests would end six months on May 26.

So far, 11 rounds of talks between 40 farm leaders and the government have failed to resolve the crisis. The government and farmers called off the round of talks on January 22, citing no progress. The unions rejected the government’s offer to freeze the laws for 18 months.

The agriculture ministry is awaiting instructions from the highest level – which in bureaucratic parlance usually means the prime minister’s office – on how to respond to the demand to resume negotiations.

The letter was addressed to the Prime Minister. So a decision on what to do next will depend on instructions from the highest levels, an agriculture ministry official said.

Congress Secretary Pranav Jha backed the farmers’ protest plans. In this government, nothing can move without the consent of Modis. Only if he wishes can agricultural laws be repealed. But so far, the government’s strategy has been to exhaust the farmers and wait and see them go.

It’s a political movement now. It is not just a movement of farmers, said KS Mani, an agricultural economist formerly at the Agricultural University of Tamil Nadu.

Some of the opposition, however, believe that farmers have unnecessarily prolonged their agitation.

A senior Punjabi opposition leader, requesting anonymity, said: In every turmoil it is more important to know when to stop than when to start the turmoil.

Farmer groups should have declared victory after the Supreme Court put the laws on hold and returned home. But they decided to stay put and after what happened on January 26 they also lost middle class support, the chief added.

Most of the protesters are farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the two food bolus states. They are calling for the repeal of three laws aimed at liberalizing agricultural trade passed by parliament in September that farmers say will leave small farmers at the mercy of large agricultural companies.

One of the main concerns is that the laws, by introducing free markets, would pave the way for the abolition of government-run markets that offer minimum support prices, a guaranteed floor price, for commodities.

The Modi government has, however, presented the laws as a necessary step to modernize India’s outdated agricultural sector which is barely productive. The gross domestic product (GDP) per worker in agriculture represents one third of the GDP per worker of the entire economy. This means that productivity in agriculture is too low to stimulate the economy as a whole.

Prime Minister Modi sought to allay fears that the support price system or PSM for farmers was compromised in any way. The PSM system was there, is there and will continue to be there, he told parliament in February.

Admittedly, the new laws do not provide a guarantee that the government will continue to offer support prices for staple foods, a system introduced in the 1960s to help India provide profitable prices to farmers to weather crises. food.

The laws at the heart of the protests are the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance, the Agricultural Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Products Act 2020 (amendment). .

The government said the laws would boost investment and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce directly to big buyers in a sector that accounts for nearly 15% of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy and employs half of its workforce.