Trumpworlds Jason Miller Has To Pay Thousands Of Gizmodos For Accurately Reporting A Foolish Story About Him





Trump spokesman Jason Miller owes G / O Media, formerly Gizmodo Media Group, nearly $ 42,000 in legal fees after he tried and failed to sue the company for accurately reporting legal documents stating that he secretly drugged his pregnant mistress with an abortion pill, the Daily Beast reported. After losing his initial $ 100 million libel lawsuit against G / O Mediat, the parent company of the now-defunct Splinter, which published the story, Miller attempted to revive the case by arguing that the court documents were prohibited. His request was dismissed by a federal appeals court which ruled that they were protected under New York’s fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 ruling, by the Beast. And last week, to add insult to injury, former Donald Trumph spokesperson, who is no stranger to the court’s laughter, was ordered to pay $ 41,868 in legal fees incurred by the defendants at the district court and appeal court.

Miller’s first lawsuit against G / O Media, which hosts websites like Gizmodo and Jezebel, came after Splinter reported court documents in 2018 alleging that Miller secretly spiked his mistress smoothie with an abortion pill after learning that she was pregnant. The concoction killed the unborn child and nearly knocked the woman into a coma, the file said. Miller lost his position as a paid political commentator on CNN shortly after the Splinter article was published and ultimately sued G / O for $ 100 million in damages, claiming the allegations were false. That libel suit was dismissed by a federal judge in 2019, who ruled the story was a fair and truthful report of a legal filing, a finding confirmed by the 11th Circuit panel of judges last month. He seems to take this loss:

The series of lawsuits marks Miller’s most recent entanglement with the law, of which there are many. Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that Miller made an arrangement to disguise his income from political strategy firm Teneo in order to avoid paying child support. He resigned as editor-in-chief of Teneos in 2019, told multiple media outlets that they had separated by mutual consent, and testified in a Florida court that he was now unemployed and therefore should be in employment. able to reduce and modify its payments. But according to the Guardian, previously undisclosed confidential documents from inside Teneo show that on the same day Miller signed a formal separation agreement and general release he signed a new contract with the company, whereby Teneo signed a new contract with the company. agreed to secretly hire Miller as a consultant, hastily formed LLC, at the same base pay of nearly $ 500,000 doing the same job. (In a point-of-sale statement, Miller denied any wrongdoing and said he never misled the Florida court.)

This move is a boon for G / O Media at a time when the company is looking to develop in a new direction. According to Axios, it is launching a first-party data platform called G / O Veritas to sell ads against the data it collects on its 11 websites. The service aims to boost ad revenue amid losses from the pandemic. Axios notes that other web publishers, including Cond Nast and The New York Times, have also fallen behind and comes as G’s first new product. / O Media since the acquisition of Great Hills Partners in 2019.

