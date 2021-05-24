Politics
Government should publish policy to boycott Israeli products: DPR
We urge the government to boycott Israeli products. Their products are not allowed to enter Indonesia any longer
Jakarta (ANTARA) – House of Representatives Committee VIII (DPR) Chairman Yandri Susanto has pushed for the release of a government policy to boycott products from Israel to protest its attacks on Gaza.
“We urge the government to boycott Israeli products. Their products are no longer allowed to enter Indonesia,” Susanto noted in a press release on Sunday.
The chairman of DPR Commission VIII also stressed that there was no need for the government to establish diplomatic relations and hold regional talks with Israel.
Israel should be seen as a common enemy of all countries because its actions in Palestine do not reflect humanitarian values, he said.
“There is no compromise with Israel until every time. We urge the government of the Republic of Indonesia not to establish diplomatic relations with Israel,” he reiterated.
President Joko Widodo has previously called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression against Palestine on the grounds that it has claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including women and children.
Previously, dozens of Indonesians gathered outside the US embassy here last Tuesday, calling for a boycott of US and Israeli goods to demonstrate solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.
People gathered in front of the United States Embassy called for the boycott to be launched as the United States supported the IDF attacks on the Palestinian people over the past two weeks.
“In fact, Israel has no power. However, they feel strong and good because the Zionists are supported by the United States. American political power, like it or not, is supported by its economic strength. Therefore, if we want to fight against Zionist Israel and the United States, there is no other way but to boycott their economic strength, ”said Amin Ngabalin, vice chairman of the Indonesian National Youth Committee ( KNPI), after delivering a speech outside the embassy here on Tuesday.
Total trade between Indonesia and the United States in 2020 was valued at US $ 27.2 billion, with Indonesia recording a surplus of US $ 10.04 billion, Ngabalin noted.
Despite the absence of diplomatic relations, Indonesia and Israel have engaged in trade relations, he said.
Data from the Central Statistics Agency indicates that in the first quarter of 2021, Indonesia imported 144 tons of goods, worth US $ 1,785,870, from Israel.
Goods imported by Indonesia from Israel included parts or components of weapons; engine components; electronic appliances; plantation products, such as coffee and dates; electrical equipment; battery components; and machines for the production of cigarettes.
Meanwhile, during the same period, Indonesia exported over 11,000 tonnes of goods, valued at US $ 30,986,779, to Israel.
Palestinian civil society networks have campaigned for boycotts, divestments and sanctions (BDS) against Israel in the international community since 2005, Ngabalin said.
They are believed to be a way of putting pressure on Israel to colonize Palestine and launch military attacks in the Gaza Strip, he said.
At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children and 36 women, have been killed in the latest wave of violence in Gaza.
