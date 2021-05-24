Xi: uprooting unwanted working styles





Fight to continue against hedonism, extravagance and other misconduct Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that the fight against undesirable working styles should not be stopped. Xi made the remark in an instruction issued Monday in response to an article by the Xinhua News Agency on new forms of misconduct. New forms of misconduct are inherently old problems, said Xi, also chairman and chairman of the Central Military Commission. In the instruction, Xi cautioned against the insoluble nature and recurrence of formalities of undesirable working styles for formalities, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance. “The efforts to remedy such faults must not be interrupted, and the work to improve the conduct and working styles of the Party must never stop,” Xi said. Xi called on the Party and government departments in all localities and sectors to check their own performance in this regard and take concrete steps to correct the problems, especially the most important ones such as seeking publicity. excessive but lacking in sound practice and implementation. He also called on key officials at all levels to take the lead in the campaign. The practice of formalities for formalities should also be strictly avoided in the upcoming CCP campaign to “stay true to our founding mission,” Xi said. The Xinhua article pointed out that although the fight against unwanted work styles has led to major achievements, problems remain as some officials perform superficial work in their research and inspections. Some parties and government agencies and their workers display a false concern for the public without doing practical work to serve the people. There are also issues such as local governments working for the attention of senior officials, rather than for the satisfaction of the population, the article notes. He also reported instances of officials shirking their responsibilities as well as inaction, laziness, duplication and duplicity of some officials. The general office of the CPC Central Committee issued a circular urging all parties and government agencies to study and implement Xi’s instructions with swift action. He called on them to carefully filter out new forms of unwanted work styles, resolutely correct them and make solid improvements in this regard. Stressing that the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival season will be an important point in the struggle, the circular called on the authorities to resolutely prevent the return of faults and to consolidate and build on the progress made in setting implementation of the eight-point decision of the central party leadership on improving party and government conduct. XINHUA

