Trump impeachment witness Gordon Sondland sues Mike Pompeo

Gordon Sondland, who as US ambassador in 2019 accused then-President Donald Trump of seeking a “counterpart” with Ukraine, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the United States continued on Monday. for a reimbursement of $ 1.8 million for legal fees incurred during Trump. first impeachment inquiry.

Lawsuit alleges Pompeo “made a legally binding promise, both individually and on behalf of the government,” to pay Sondland’s attorneys’ fees after then-ambassador to the European Union was subpoenaed to testify before Congress.

But Pompeo is said to have “reneged on his promise” after learning what Sondland would tell congressional investigators: that Trump and his aides, including Rudy Giuliani, pressured Ukraine to announce inquiries involving the then Democratic candidate. potential Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“The lawsuit is ridiculous,” a Pompeo spokesperson told NBC News Monday morning. “Mr. Pompeo is confident the court will see it the same way.”

Justice Department declined NBC’s request for comment

The explosive testimony of Sondland, who was a hotelier before being selected for the role of ambassador by the Trump administration, has become the centerpiece of the former president’s first impeachment from the House.

Trump was acquitted in the Senate of abuse of power charges by relying on Ukraine to announce politically charged investigations in return for military aid.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Washington, says Sondland was denied government services to help him with the “staggering” amount of preparation needed to comply with subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.

Sondland was forced to retain the services of a private lawyer just days before his first closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill “to reconstruct all the necessary equipment and prepare for this arduous task,” the legal complaint says. He used these private services “on the basis of Pompeo’s promise to reimburse,” the lawsuit says.

Sondland testified under oath before several House committees for 17 hours, the last seven of which were broadcast live. His testimony, which dealt with the “quid pro quo” that Trump had vehemently denied, was “very heavy, very loaded and very risky with enormous consequences,” the lawsuit says.

“Despite all of her problems, Ambassador Sondland learned that testifying honestly and frankly in front of Congress while the cameras were rolling was in fact a dismissable offense in the State Department at Pompeo,” the complaint alleges.

Sondland was recalled from his post on February 7, 2020, days after the GOP-led Senate voted to acquit.

The legal complaint accuses Pompeo of abandoning his contractual engagement with Sondland “apparently for political reasons.”

The complaint also argues that if Pompeo were now to claim that he did not have the power at the time to order reimbursement of Sondland’s legal fees, then “Pompeo was acting at all times for his own personal or political reasons, to promote his interests. to protect himself and others. “

In this case, Sondland “seeks to hold Pompeo personally responsible for distorting his authority,” says the lawsuit.

If Pompeo had no authority to make such a promise to Sondland, then he “intentionally committed fraud”, argues the complaint.

‘After that, everything changed’

The lawsuit alleges Sondland scheduled a call with Pompeo in October 2019, after being told the Justice Department and State Department would not be representing him in his testimony. During that call, Pompeo and the Trump administration reportedly promised the ambassador that the State Department would reimburse him for all his attorney fees and private attorney fees related to the impeachment process.

Sondland’s lawyers “overheard Pompeo’s promise, as they listened to the call between Pompeo and Ambassador Sondland on a speaker phone,” the lawsuit says.

The State Department had asked Sondland not to appear before House committees on October 8, 2019, and Sondland had initially complied with that instruction, canceling his appearance. The ruling “increased both the formality and adversarial content of subsequent proceedings,” which affected Sondland’s legal costs, according to the lawsuit. The House then subpoenaed Sondland to testify, and the Ambassador acceded.

A little over a week later, on Oct. 16, Pompeo, in a conference call with Sondland, again “fully promised” that the ambassador’s legal fees would be reimbursed in full, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit notes that Sondland had been praised by Trump and Pompeo and had strong relationships with his colleagues prior to his involvement in the impeachment process.

“In fact, when Ambassador Sondland first learned that he had been subpoenaed to testify, he was in the White House,” the complaint alleges.

“In a conversation with President Trump, Ambassador Sondland informed him of his upcoming testimony. The President replied, ‘Go ahead and tell the truth,’” he said.

On the day of his dismissal, Sondland’s trial alleges that the Trump administration told him that it “appreciated his testimony” but that it “nevertheless wanted to purge all those remotely connected to the impeachment trial.”

Sondland refused to resign, and “after that everything changed,” says the complaint. “Since then, the government has taken steps and resisted all attempts by Ambassador Sondland and the Privy Council to meet the indemnity commitment.”

