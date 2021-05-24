Also put PM Modis’s photo on death certificates: BJP Manjhi’s ally | Latest India News





Jitan Ram Manjhi, the leader of one of the National Democratic Alliances (NDA) partners in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), sparked a political storm on Monday when he said that as the certificates of vaccination, death certificates from Covid -19 victims should also bear the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If you are so fond of putting a photo on the vaccination certificate, the photo should also be on the death certificate. Only that will be fair, the former chief minister of Bihar posted on Twitter. He quickly deleted his tweet, but not before he was noticed. His deleted tweet follows Sunday’s when he said it would have been more appropriate to have a photo of the president. In the same tweet, he added that the photo of the PMs of the respective chief ministers could be used. This is the second controversy to erupt over the use of PM photography in certificates. Over the weekend, it emerged that Chattisgarh was issuing certificates to those vaccinated in the 18-45 age group with the photograph of CM Bhupesh Baghels. His government defended the move on the grounds that vaccines in this segment are publicly funded. Manjhis’s son, Santosh Manjhi, is Minister of Minor Irrigation and Welfare Department of the SC / ST in the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in the state. The HAM-S won four of the seven seats it contested in the Assembly elections last year. HAM-S spokesperson Rizwan of Denmark said: Not 1% of the Dalit and Adivasis population has yet been vaccinated because they are afraid and fearful of being vaccinated. Putting on the image of the President, who is also a Dalit, will inspire them. Taking note of Manjhis’s deleted tweet, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) states opposition party suggested that HAM-S quit the NDA alliance. What he raised today, the opposition demanded the same. If you are against the autocratic system, get out of it, otherwise people will think you are making headline-grabbing statements, RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari said. Reacting to Manjhis’ tweet, Janata Dal (US) State President Umesh Kushwaha said everyone has the right to share their views in a democracy. Manjhi ji is a mature leader and is part of the NDA. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views and sometimes people also express personal opinions, which is always welcome. This is the beauty of democracy. BJP Head of State Sanjay Jaiswal said: I can say with certainty that the certificate is an authentic letter to everyone, everywhere. Political analyst DM Diwakar has said it looks like all is not going well for Manjhi in the alliance. He’s probably testing the waters elsewhere. Like Chattisgarh, Jharkand also issues certificates with photographs of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to beneficiaries in the 18-45 age bracket. .

