Airlangga Hartarto: a pandemic momentum to drive the transformation of the digital economy





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Ministry for the Coordination of Economic Affairs has always supported policies to transform the digital economy, especially during a pandemic where there has been a change in people’s habits from physical to virtual. Start (Start) who is engaged in technology should be one of the props for the success of this transformation. According to the coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto, according to the management of President Joko Widodo, this pandemic situation should be used as an impetus to accelerate the digital transformation. “One of Indonesia’s goals in 2045 is to move from midle income trap. With an average GDP greater than US $ 10,000, we can say that it is eligible middle income trap“, He declared to the town hall of Grab in May 2021, in Jakarta, Monday (24/5/2021). Coordinating Minister Airlangga continued, to be able to escape the middle-class income trap, spatial economic growth was needed. In addition, financial inclusion and digital payment systems can also be implemented. “Success in financial inclusion needs communities, including (financial) technology companies, and this needs to be encouraged (on the community side),” he explained. The digital community contains digital talents who are a key factor in the implementation of digital transformation. Indonesia needs around 9 million digital talent over the next 15 years, or 600,000 people per year. For the development of digital human resource skills, President Joko Widodo launched the national digital literacy program “Indonesia is increasingly digital capable”. Through this movement, it is hoped that it will be able to encourage various initiatives in other places, to carry out concrete work in the community to be more competent in using the Internet for educational and productive activities. Therefore, companies engaged in the digital sector should continue to contribute to the development efforts of the digital economy in Indonesia, among others: (1) encouraging increased access to digital technology, (2) developing digital skills / literacy and increasing the availability of digital talent, (3)) Facilitate the improvement of the quality of digital services, and (4) Broaden opportunities for informal workers to increase their income. The Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto shared this as part of sharing session in front of courtiers and employees of tech company providing online transportation and delivery services, Grab Indonesia. He not only talks about serious economic issues, but also his professional journey to becoming minister, food and favorite hobbies of the session. rapid fire questions at the start of the event. When it comes to choosing between martial arts and kung fu training, the coordinating minister of Airlangga answers “wushu”. “I chose wushu because in addition to being Ketum, this sport also teaches strength and patience. So if we get stronger we have to be more patient, ”he said, greeted with applause from the audience. Also attending the event, in person and virtually, was the Deputy Minister for the Coordination of the Digital Economy, Labor Force and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of the Ministry of Coordination of the Economy, Moh. Rudy Salahuddin; Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata; National Managing Director of Grab Indonesia Neneng Goenadi; Director of Public Policy and Central Government Relations Grab Indonesia Tirza Munusamy; as well as representatives of employees, partner drivers and merchant partners of Grab Indonesia.







