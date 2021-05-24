Rumor has it that the Final Fantasy Team Ninja game is called “Final Fantasy Origin”; Located in the world of FF1





Inspired by Souls and Nioh, but will allegedly be more accessible.

Out of nowhere, we’ve heard multiple reports from several credible sources over the past few days that Square Enix is ​​going to announce a new PS5-exclusive Final Fantasyaction RPG spin-off. While supposedly not as ‘high end’ as the numbered entries on the mainline, this game definitely seems to have an interesting concept – it takes inspiration from Dark Soulsand and is produced by Koei Tecmo’s in-house studio, Team Ninja, who created Nioh.

Now, a report posted on Fanbyte by Imran Khan corroborates all of these details, while potentially revealing several new details on top of that. Most notable, of course, is the name of the game – allegedly, it will be called Final Fantasy Origin. The game apparently takes place in the world of the very first Final Fantasygame, and is being developed largely by the same Team Ninja team that worked on the Final Fantasyfighting spinoff Dissidia NT – although Khan notes in his report that as a studio employing over 200 people, there is flexibility there as to who will work and who will not work.

Meanwhile, Khan also adds that a demo will be released for the game this summer (which has also been mentioned in other leaks) to collect player feedback, similar to what Team Ninja did for Nioh 2 as well. The demo will be called Stranger in Paradise ”. The plan, apparently, is to announce Final Fantasy Originat E3, so as always things can always change, so don’t be surprised if the game’s reveal ends up being moved to a Sony-specific event.

Interestingly, Khan also mentioned on Twitter that while the game is inspired by SoulsandNioh, it will be “easier to get in”. Given the global appeal of something like Final Fantasy, it makes sense that Square Enix wants something more accessible than Soulslike games.

This is just unverified information at the moment, of course, but given the number of leaks we have had corroborating the same information over the past few days, it seems like it is only a matter of time before we do. ‘hear something official about it. Stay tuned for more news.

except something easier to enter than Nioh, but that’s the point of comparison I keep hearing

– Imran Khan (@imranzomg) May 24, 2021

