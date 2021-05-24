Visit an unknown museum and pretend to travel





Favorites like the Art Institute’s Impressionist paintings and everything in the Chicago History Museum are always a pleasure to revisit, but as the new normal loomed, seeing unfamiliar museums allowed me to pretend to travel. . 21c hotel museum I had never heard of the 21c Hotel Museum until my friend JoAnn asked me if I wanted to go. The nation’s ninth 21c location opened at 55 East Ontario Street in February 2020 and soon closed due to the pandemic. The exhibition This is what we believe with paintings, sculptures, photographs and other works by 56 contemporary artists, continued after the reopening. Messages on the left of the exhibit confront hotel guests and visitors who are welcome to explore at no cost. Confront literally: paintings, sculptures, photographs, etc. fill the lobby, staircase, corridors and meeting rooms on the first two floors. Being provocative is deliberate. Museum director Alice Gray Stites doesn’t worry about offending the hotel’s well-heeled guests and the Tony Quarter just off the Magnificent Mile. She wrote in the exhibition brochure, Works of Art Question and Criticize Unmixed Allegiance to Creed or Country. The views generally match my policy, although I might not have captured many posts without the help of the explanatory text on the wall. Among the most accessible works, a series of photographs by LaToya Ruby Frazier, The concept of family, caught in his decaying hometown, and the bustling National anthem, in which the camera pans over Kota Ezawas’ watercolor images of National Football League players kneeling, sitting and standing and locking their arms during the Star Spangled Banner game. Two pieces include images of Donald Trump. In Sebastian Errazurizs Police state, he and Vladimir Putin are each missing a forearm, while Xi Jinping sits on a throne, suggesting which country is ascendant. Profiles of Trump and Jesus face off against Abdullah MI Syeds Trump and Christ: Rose Petal. A crucified Jesus appears on the back of Michael Jordan in Titus Kaphars Ascension. Other works feature recognizable personalities, including Osama Bin Laden, Angela Davis, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. In one of Jos Toiracs’ series juxtaposing historical images with Western consumerism, the Opium perfume logo is superimposed on a photo of Fidel Castro meeting Pope John II in 1988. A number of works manipulate the flags of the United States and other countries. Recurring themes include the intersection of faith and violence, legacies of colonialism and domination by technology. Chicago is the largest city to have a 21c Hotel Museum, whose nine locations together form the largest collection of contemporary art in the country and the only one dedicated solely to 21st century art. The idea for a free contemporary art museum in hotels is the brainchild of two Louisville philanthropists and art collectors. Exhibits will change periodically. Illinois Holocaust Museum Since getting to the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie requires a long commute, I had never made an effort to see its permanent exhibit. The invitation from my friend Bobbie, who has a car, was welcome. The Karkomi Holocaust exhibit offers a comprehensive examination of the Holocaust from pre-Holocaust Jewish life in Europe to WWII and the relocation of survivors after the war. Its informative text is supplemented by hundreds of artefacts, among which an authentic German wagon used as transport to the concentration camps. The exhibition addresses questions about why and how Hitler and the Nazis came to power and were able to deceive the German people. A unique local focus delves into post-war Jewish life in Skokie, which had the largest population of Holocaust survivors per capita. The Holocaust Museum also has temporary exhibits, including the current one on Nelson Mandela, but the Holocaust exhibit is so large we didn’t have time for anything else. I would recommend visiting the museum even if it takes some effort to get there without a car.







