Politics
Airlangga: The impact of the pandemic has started to diminish, the economy has started to rise
This was conveyed in his press release after attending a limited meeting on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic led by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday (5/24/2021) , in Jakarta.
Social indicators also show improvement where the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has diminished on the workforce affected or affected by Covid-19. Unemployment in Indonesia has fallen [menjadi] 6.26% from the previous 7.07% in August 2020, he said.
Airlangga revealed that the working-age population affected by Covid-19 increased from 29.12 million people in August 2020 to 19.10 million people in February 2021. That means 10 million people [orang] back in the world of work, he added.
The trade balance in April 2021 also recorded a surplus of US $ 2.19 billion. This surplus was caused by export growth which reached 51.94 percent (from year to year / year-on-year) and import growth which reached 29.93 percent (yoy).
“This is a positive sign and the cumulative merchandise trade balance from January to April was a surplus of $ 7.72 billion,” Airlangga said.
In an effort to recover the national economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government also continues to implement the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) which includes the health sector, social protection, priority programs, support to MSMEs and businesses, businesses. incentives. As of May 21, 2021, the completion of the PEN program has reached Rp 183.98, i.e. 26.3% of the ceiling.
Regarding the national economy, it was reported that the achievement of PEN represented an increase of Rs 60.72 billion compared to the first quarter achievement of Rs 123.26 billion, Airlangga said.[rea]
