Why the Ministry of Defense chaired the GoM on Class 12 exams | Latest India News





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to lead the Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the feasibility of conducting Class 12 reviews due to his stature as the most senior minister. high level of government and its acceptance by all parties. learned after talking to two senior government officials. The GoM also includes the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, both former ministers of education. On Sunday, Singh chaired a meeting attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar. Officials of the Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE), ministers of education of all states, secretaries of education and chairpersons of state review boards. This is an issue that the prime minister himself is involved in, Nishank said. It involves so many students in the country and so the prime minister asked Rajnathji to sit down as well, which shows how important this issue is to us, he added. A decision on the matter is expected on June 1. One of the officials cited above said Prime Minister Modi chose Singh after consultations because he not only wanted his most senior minister but also someone who had experience in this area. Singh first became Minister of Education in 1991 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first government in Uttar Pradesh. Singh held the wallet for two years and in 1992 introduced the anti-copy law which made cheating a prohibited offense and allowed police to enter examination rooms to conduct raids. The government’s biggest concern was for all states to attend, a second official said. “Rajnath Singh has great acceptance across party lines and that is another reason he was chosen. In terms of seniority, he is the greatest minister. The two officials cited above said Singh’s choice paid off as all ministers from the opposition party attended the event and the meeting reached a broad consensus on holding the council reviews. administration, although truncated. Even Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who had objections, cordially listed them. Nishanks’ office said Singh’s sending had not harmed the Minister of Education, who has yet to fully recover from Covid. On this issue of reviews, the prime minister previously held a meeting, so there is no question of us chairing when Rajnathji is there, an official in Nishanks’ office said. The official pointed out that Singh and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who holds the state education portfolio, both praised Nishanks’ initiative to lead this process even though he was ill. At the Sunday meeting, Singhs’ intervention was limited to telling all participants to speak briefly so that they did not run out of time. In his closing remarks, he called on all states to give their opinions in writing, which should be put together in a day or two, before the government comes to its final decision. Singh was also the government’s behind-the-scenes negotiator during the farmers’ protests earlier this year. As Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar formally addressed farmers, Singh met with key farmers’ leaders at his residence.

