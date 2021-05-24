24-year-old family who died at rooftop party speak out

Eat this, not that!

The CDC says people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask inside or outside in most situations, but when the risk of COVID-19 is so low, you don’t. do not have to worry so much? Former Food and Drug Administration chief Dr Scott Gottlieb spoke to John Dickerson on Face the Nation and set a timeline, while also saying who is getting COVID now (the virus is still raging in some areas) , how we should protect ourselves and more. Read on for his 5 essential tips for saving lives and ensuring your health and the health of others, don’t miss these 98 symptoms of COVID that you may experience even after vaccination. 1 Virus expert says here is who gets COVID now Dr Gottlieb said there was “rapidly declining overall vulnerability in the US population. I think we are still seeing a lot of cases per day, around 20,000 cases a day yesterday, and cases may not fall well below 10,000 because we do a lot of testing all over the country. But the point is that the people who are now infected tend to be people younger or less vulnerable to infection because a large part of the vulnerable population has been vaccinated. About 85% of people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. Thus, those most likely to have problems with COVID are now protected by vaccination. And you are seeing a rapid drop in the rate of new hospitalizations. a consequence of this fact. “A virus expert said that this next stage of the pandemic, we must” no protect us ”What will this next stage of the pandemic look like, in terms of how we know how to be safe? “It’s an environment right now where we’re not necessarily going to rely on public health ordinances and the mandates of governors and mayors to protect us, but we’re going to have to protect ourselves based on our own assessment of our. risks and ours. comfort, ”Gottlieb said. “And so, if you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to be at a higher risk. If you’re in a high-prevalence area where there’s still a lot of infection, you’re going to be at higher risk. If you have one. a pre-existing medical condition that could put you at a higher risk because you are immunocompromised, due to the medicine you are taking, or if you have a risk factor such as heart disease or lung disease, you are going to be at higher risk because I So thinks people may need to individually assess their risk when judging what they should and should be doing, like wearing a mask in an indoor environment and also judging the setting. “RELATED: 19 Ways You’re Ruining Your body, say Health Experts 3 Virus Expert says, find your comfort level and be cool with it Gottlieb said, “We have to be judgmental about our comfort. A lot of people have spent a year wearing masks, taking certain precautions. And so it’s going to take some time for us to feel comfortable again, going into settings without taking these precautions. I think there is nothing wrong with wearing a mask if you are always indoors, even in an environment where it is not mandatory. And in some places, it’s the label. If you go to a pharmacy or a doctor, people expect you to wear a mask. So people should also assess their level of comfort. And the good news is, I think we’ve changed the culture in that if you’re walking around with a mask on right now, you’re not being looked at in weird ways. Whereas, you know, two years ago, if you wore a mask, everyone would take a step back from you. “4 Virus expert says vaccine makes it less likely that you pass COVID to someone else, Dr Gottlieb said that” if you are infected, if you are vaccinated and you become infected asymptomatically , you are much less likely to pass the infection on. Now, we haven’t fully quantified the magnitude of this, but it’s substantial. So, someone who is fully vaccinated, even if they end up getting infected with the virus and they know they are infected or they don’t know they are infected, they haven’t developed symptoms, there will be much less. likely to spread this infection. So, by getting vaccinated, you protect those around you, even if you are less at risk, if you are someone who could potentially come into contact with the virus and put others at risk, and you do not want to be in it. this position of putting other people in danger. You have elderly parents, you have children, you have other people around you who may be vulnerable. Getting vaccinated will greatly reduce the likelihood of introducing the infection into an environment where other people could be at risk. RELATED: Signs You’re Getting One of the ‘Deadliest’ Cancers. In June Overall Risk Will Be ‘Very Low’ Dr Gottlieb Asked About Unvaccinated Children. ‘I think this brings us back to some the first points we discussed. You’re going to have to do a risk assessment. I don’t think kids need to wear masks outside anymore. I think the CDC is going to have to revise their guidelines for camps. ‘summer because wearing a mask, you know, is hard in the summer when it’s hot, “he said.” And I don’t think the risk deserves it. But I think parents need to do an assessment. the risk of the environment the child is going to be in. ”He said,“ The infection rate is dropping sharply. I think by June we will probably be down to one infection per 100,000 people a day, which is a very low level, so the risk will be quite low when we get to that point. . The rate in the United States is now 8 cases per 100,000, down from 22 at the most recent peak, when new cases averaged around 71,000 on April 14, “The New York Times reports. A supplement may increase your risk of cancer, say experts.