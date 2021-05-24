George P. Bush consults with Donald Trump ahead of his expected challenge against Texas AG Ken Paxton





Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, about to challenge outgoing President Ken Paxton in the GOP primary for Attorney General, has discussed his political options with former President Donald Trump.

We talked about the importance of putting the right team on the ground, because Democrats are targeting our state, Bush told the Dallas Morning News on Monday. We talked about my race and my outlook on the state of Texas.

It’s great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we continue the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/U5cYFAFlCk

– George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2021

Bush invited supporters to a campaign launch rally on June 2, but did not specify which office he was looking for. He said Monday he was waiting for Texas lawmakers to conclude their legislative session before launching his campaign. Although his options include running for re-election, Bush is expected to challenge Paxton, the besieged two-term incumbent who is the subject of a federal investigation into corruption allegations.

Texas Lieutenant Governor-elect Dan Patrick second from left Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Comptroller Glenn Hagar and Attorney General Ken Paxton applaud Governor Rick Perry during his farewell address to a joint session of the Texas Legislative Assembly, Thursday, Jan.15, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo / Eric Gay) (Eric Gay / AP)

Once considered the future of the Texas Republican Party, Bush has said he is considering running against Paxton because of the ethical issues of incumbents. Paxton is also indicted for securities fraud.

As you know, I have taken a very close look at the office of the attorneys general, said Bush. Texans need to take a closer look at who we appoint in our party.

Last week, Paxton told conservative Dallas radio show host Mark Davis that Bush wanted to use the attorneys general’s office as a springboard for a White House race.

He sort of has this mentality that he’s going to be president someday and he has to go for it, Paxton said of Bush. I know for a fact that he told people he was going to run for governor, lieutenant governor or against me.

Paxton then claimed that Bush decided not to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott or Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both Republicans, because they had too much money in their campaign coffers.

On Monday, Bush joined former North Texas District 32 congressional candidate Genevieve Collins for a panel discussion on opposition to President Joe Bidens’ infrastructure plan. Lunch at the Park City Club was sponsored by the Americans for Prosperity. Collins is the director of the Texas Conservative Groups.

Bush did not mention Paxton or his plans during the forum, although at the end he did say hell is on the 2022 poll.

The Land Commissioner is the nephew of former President George W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush, who was defeated by Trump in a bitter primary battle.

Trump’s support could be essential in the primary for the attorney general. The former president praised Paxton for filing a lawsuit against the 2020 election results in several battlefield states. The lawsuit, criticized as lacking in merit and promoting the false narrative that the election was stolen from Trump, was dismissed.

You know, he’s going to keep an eye on it, Bush said of his potential run against Paxton. He keeps an eye on all these races.

Bush said Trump had asked him about the run for Congress in District 6 in North Texas to fulfill the unexpired tenure of Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. He was also fighting cancer.

Widow Wrights, Republican Susan Wright of Arlington, has Trump’s backing in her run-off against State Representative Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie.

Similar to my uncle, he’s a caged political beast who looks at all different races, Bush said of Trump.

Bush said his attorney general campaign platform would include using technology to make the office more efficient, devoting more resources to combating human trafficking and strengthening the investigative unit. .

I’m looking to make a big announcement, Bush said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos