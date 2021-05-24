US has ‘no way’ to confirm whether Wuhan lab workers fell ill before COVID outbreak, says Psaki

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the United States had “no way” to confirm that laboratory workers in Wuhan, China fell ill shortly before the first reported cases of COVID-19 while avoiding questions about why the United States is not doing more to probe the origins of the pandemic.

Psaki said: “Regarding the report, which specifically concerns those hospitalized, we have no way to confirm or deny it. I mean, it’s not a US report. “

Psaki was responding to an article in the Wall Street Journal this indicates that three employees of the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell so ill that they were hospitalized in November 2019. The article quoted “a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.”

When Reuters reporter Jeff Mason pointed out to Psaki that the Journal had cited a US report, she said, “Well, I don’t have one, I have nothing left on the report from the United States. American intelligence from here.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki hit back when asked why the United States was not investigating the Wuhan lab report more intensely. Sipa USA via AP

Psaki has dismissed a separate investigation by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy into why President Biden is not doing more to force a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19, after a review widely conducted by the World Organization health officials who concluded that the virus probably originated from animals. This review was tightly controlled by China.

Doocy asked Psaki why Biden, who often talks about his close relationship as vice president with Chinese President Xi Jinping, doesn’t call on Xi to demand transparency.

Psaki dodged the question and instead focused on the argument that China’s participation is necessary, with “a range of partners across the world.”

“You don’t understand how this process actually works. An international survey conducted by the World Health Organization is something we have been emphasizing for several months, in coordination with various partners around the world. We need this data, we need this information from the Chinese government, ”she said.

The Wall Street Journal report claimed that three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized with COVID-19-like symptoms in November 2019. FeatureChina

Doocy continued, “So, are there a number of COVID victims in this country that would make you want to not wait for an international effort?”

Psaki said, “I think the family members of loved ones whose lives have been lost and deserve accurate information, data, not jump to a conclusion without having the information to conclude what the origins are.”

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the WHO last year, arguing that the organization had gulliedly accepted the first Chinese data on the virus and failed to alert the world until it did. spreads. Biden unconditionally joined the WHO this year.

Biden has only had one publicly acknowledged call with Xi since taking office. According to a White House reading of the February call, leaders “exchanged views on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and common challenges to global health security.” The reading did not indicate that Biden had urged Xi to be more transparent about the origins of the pandemic.

Dr Robert Redfield said he believed the Wuhan lab was the source of COVID-19. AP

Although the theory of “laboratory release” of COVID-19 was once viewed with skepticism by experts, it is increasingly being accepted as a plausible explanation.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to Biden and the government’s leading infectious disease expert, said this month he was not convinced the deadly virus had developed naturally and called for further investigation thorough.

Former CDC director Robert Redfield said in March he believed the outbreak had started at the Wuhan lab.

I still believe that the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a lab you know, which escaped. Other people don’t believe it. That’s great, Redfield said in an interview with CNN. “Science will eventually figure it out. It is not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are worked on in a lab to infect a lab worker. “