PM emphasizes importance of Riasat-e-Madinas principles to ensure progress





PM Imran Khan meets with IIC president and members

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that justice and the welfare of the masses were the two main principles of Riasat-e-Madina that could ensure the progress and development of the country.

The prime minister expressed his point of view during a meeting with the chairman of the Council for Islamic Ideology (ICI), Dr Qibla Ayaz, and other council members who called him here. Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Special Representative to PM Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the important role of the CII in realizing the ideals of the State of Medina.

The Prime Minister regretted that the West had adopted these principles and made progress because justice reigned there and no one was considered above the law.

In Pakistan, no leader had ever thought of turning the country into a true Islamic welfare state, he added.

The prime minister said he got involved in politics to serve the poor according to Riasat-e-Madina principles.

He said he knew the West very well and came to the conclusion that by following the basic guiding principles of Islam and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Pakistan could be transformed into a well-being and developed country.

The Prime Minister observed that Western values ​​had been different as the country’s youth needed guidance in this regard and spoke of the role of the CII which could be of great help.

He added that Islam gave women rights and strength to weaker segments of society.

By following the guiding principles of Islam, a justice system could be set up to help them get rid of corruption, he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the achievement of the state of Medina was an ongoing struggle in which the role of all segments of society, including religious leaders, would be very important.

The President and members of the CII congratulated the Prime Minister for effectively raising the voice of Tahafaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW), for building a narrative against Islamophobia and for the rights of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

