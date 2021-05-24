Poland to become first EU country to import Turkish drones after reaching deal with Ankara RT World News





Poland has agreed to buy 24 attack drones from Turkey, becoming the first EU state and NATO member to sign such an agreement with Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The contract, first announced by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak over the weekend, was officially confirmed during President Andrzej Duda’s visit to Turkey on Monday. “We are one of the three, four best countries in the world” regarding drones, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart in Ankara. “We are very happy to share this experience, this capability and these opportunities with our NATO ally”, he said, adding that the sale of two dozen Bayraktar TB2 drones to Warsaw will boost Turkey’s defense industry. Duda called Turkey his country “Most powerful ally” in the region, and expressed confidence that the two states can push back any “inside or outside” threats while working together within NATO. TB2 drones have been used by Turkey in its military operations in Syria and Libya, as well as in last year’s conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Ankara supported the Azeris. The equipment was also sold to Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan.



The Bayraktar TB2 drone is equipped with radar and surveillance systems, while its armaments include four “Smart ammunition”, according to the manufacturer. With an operational altitude of around 5,500 meters, the drone can reach speeds of up to 220 km / h and operate for more than a day without refueling. During the press conference with Duda, Erdogan also announced that Turkish F-16 aircraft “soon” be deployed to Poland as part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission – a move that could further complicate relations between Ankara and Moscow as NATO planes patrol the skies over Latvia, from Estonia and Lithuania to deter what she called “Russian threat”.



Moscow has repeatedly criticized the presence of the US-led military bloc near its borders, saying it endangers European security and only increases the possibility of conflict on the continent.

