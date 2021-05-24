Scott Brown tells CNN: Trump bears responsibility for January 6 insurgency





Former US Ambassador Scott Brown said on Sunday that Donald Trump was responsible for the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill that left five people dead, including a police officer.

Brown, a Republican and former US senator from Massachusetts who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand, made the comments during an interview with CNN.

When asked if he thought Trump was responsible, Brown replied, absolutely, I mean, he bears the responsibility. I think his presidency was reduced because of that. And I think he’s paying the price. He has been indicted twice. He was indicted for these actions. A lot of the great things he’s done – working on China, getting the vaccine out, developed right away, looking at what he’s done with Iran, Russia, and the Indo-Pacific, in particular. the amazing things he did in the Christchurch attacks in New Zealand – I mean, all of those things are now by the wayside.

He said it was imperative to know what role everyone had played in the deadly riot, and that watching footage of the insurgency was worrying.

I thought it was either an action movie, a banana republic, some sort of dictatorship, Brown said. I was embarrassed, I was angry. And I want to make sure it never, ever, ever happens again. Because we are the biggest country in the world.

Violence erupted shortly after insurgents overheard Trump, in the final days of his presidency, give a speech in which he encouraged them to march to Capitol Hill and fight like hell in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral victory in November.

The Capitol was evacuated and lawmakers were taken to an undisclosed location during the uproar in the building. Bidens’ victory was certified early the next morning.

Brown was Ambassador to New Zealand in the Trump administration until last December and is now Dean and Chairman of New England Law Boston. In 2019, news of his appointment drew criticism from students, and more than 150 signed a petition asking school administrators to overturn the decision due to Browns’ political views and service in the Trump administration.

Students involved in the petition praised the schools’ diversity and inclusiveness. The letter offered a long list of criticisms of the Browns case, from his opposition to gay marriage as a state senator to his support for a 2005 bill that would have required women seeking abortions to receive color photographs or realistic drawings of the unborn child at two-week gestation increments between fertilization and term.

Brown has long said he supports the right to abortion and was a key vote in the US Senate to allow gay men and women to openly serve in the military.

Some members of the New England legal community, however, believe the Ambassador is a good fit to lead the institution.

His political views as a Conservative Reagan make him perfect for a trustee position, as he represents both sides of the political spectrum, student Michael Maher Haddad said in November. I don’t think Brown will make New England law a less diverse, less inclusive place.

Asked Monday on CNN about Trump’s false claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election, Brown said he failed to attribute fire-breathing rhetoric to former presidents over a corrupt competition, which many called the big lie.

Look, I don’t agree with the president, Brown told CNN. Problems, and I know this was passed on to him, his administration and his entire team, if there were any concerns about the elections, as the Supreme Court said … you would have had to find out before the election, not after the fact.

Material from previous Globe stories has been used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

