Joe Biden gathers his friends as he prepares to face China

The United States has sought to stimulate South Korea. The most concrete example is that the United States gave South Korea something they have long wanted the freedom to develop medium and long range ballistic missiles for. Or, as Moon calls it, complete sovereignty over missiles. So far, Seoul has been limited to missiles with a range of 800 kilometers under a 1979 agreement. This gave it the option of striking North Korea, but its new freedom would also set China and the United Kingdom. Russia within reach. It also gives Seoul the ability to export missiles to its friends and allies. Illustration: Dionne Gain Credit:SMH We can be sure there will be a return from North Korea and China, US Korean expert David Maxwell wrote for the Nelson Report. To South Korea, he said: Prepare for extreme rhetoric and possible economic war from China. The leaders also pledged to step up cooperation on vaccines, which Moon had hoped for. Only around 5% of South Korea’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

And Moon gave the American leader the support he wanted for the confrontation with Beijing. There was a set of three-part joint declarations. The first was the commitment to respect international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and beyond. Second, it was about preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Third, promote human rights and rule of law issues. And the inevitable question that hangs over everything to do with the Korean Peninsula: what to do with North Korea? Donald Trumps’ love affair with Kim Jong-un was even more strategically unnecessary than it was theatrically extravagant. Kim’s Trump embrace was well broadcast. Less well known is that by the end of Trump’s tenure Kim had roughly doubled his nuclear arsenal. Stanford University expert on the subject, Siegfried Hecker, estimates that North Korea now has some 45 nuclear weapons, and adding maybe six more each year. Joe Biden has returned American politics to its pre-Trump status quo. It is about setting up negotiations and possibly offering concessions to Kim in exchange for dismantling his nuclear program. This approach failed for the 30 years before Trump. And like The New York Times reported on weekends: In private, officials in the Biden administration admit that they are under no illusions that North Korea will one day abandon its entire program. Yet like his predecessors, Biden made the decision not to officially recognize the North as a nuclear state, according to aides.

Why pretend? the Time quotes an American nuclear expert, former diplomat Robert Einhorn, saying that formal recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state would increase South Korea and Japan’s interest in acquiring their own nuclear weapons. Loading It’s getting harder and harder to believe in the credibility of America’s nuclear umbrella, otherwise known as extended deterrence. This is the doctrine that says American allies like Australia, Japan, and South Korea don’t need our own nuclear weapons because America promises to protect us with its own. If an enemy state threatened to fry Australia, the Americans would deter it by threatening nuclear retaliation. This system was put in place at a time when Chinese nuclear missiles could not reach the United States. Now they can. And at a time when North Korea had no nuclear missiles. Now he is able to launch missiles from a submarine and has nuclear warheads to mount on them. Would the United States really risk a nuclear attack to protect Australia, South Korea or Japan? And then there’s the Trump factor. Would a future Trump, America’s first erratic nativist populist, take such a risk? The nuclear umbrella has big holes.