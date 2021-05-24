India’s covid-19 crisis begins to ease

IN THE PAST WEEK, India reached two sad milestones in the fight against covid-19. The official death toll from the pandemic has exceeded 300,000. Daily deaths surpassed the record 4,500. Sadder still was the certainty that on both points the real toll was many multiples higher. Over large swathes of the interior of the country, there are few tests for the virus, and therefore few official cases or deaths. Epidemiologists agree that a full tally would put India far ahead of America and Brazil in the sad rivalry for the country with the most people killed by covid-19.

Yet even flawed Indian government figures now give cause for hope. Areas of the country where the count is fairly reliable show a clear trend. The vicious second wave of viruss is receding almost as fast as it happened. By early May, India was registering some 400,000 new cases per day. That number has now fallen below 250,000. The number of new daily cases in Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital and one of the first places to see an increase, is now around a seventh of its peak. In the hard-hit capital Delhi, the proportion of covid tests that tested positive in April reached a staggering 36%. This has now fallen below 3%. The corresponding national positivity rate, heavily weighted towards cities where more tests are performed, fell from 24% to less than 12%.

In the major cities at least, the desperate struggle to provide oxygen to panting patients has been won. Daily demand for liquid medical oxygen (LMO), which reached some 9,000 metric tonnes three times the demand during India’s first peak in September, has now started to decline, according to a government task force.

The jokers point to another indicator of improving fortunes. The leaders whose visibility has diminished especially as the tragedy has intensified have suddenly become less timid in front of the camera. You know the cases are down because … Modi has reappeared, a tweet joked, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who very publicly appeared to be choked with emotion during a Zoom TV call with doctors from his parliamentary constituency.

But if the panic begins to recede, the crisis is far from over. The wave, which started generally in the west of the country, has still not finished sweeping east. Infections in Chennai, capital of Tamil Nadu in the far south, are only starting to peak. The scariest points of the north are not in India, but across the border in neighboring Nepal. We can’t really be optimistic because it’s like an agglomeration of peaks, says Ambarish Satwik, a surgeon at one of the larger hospitals in Delhis. It will move centrifugally from towns to villages, so it will continue for a bit.

Across India, a poor and crowded Gangetic Plain, where doctors and statistics are scarce, anecdotal evidence suggests the Reaper came, stole lives from every village, and then took over most of the time. It has shocked entire communities emotionally and economically. A team of journalists from Dainik Bhaskar, a daily in Hindi, counted more than 2,000 corpses hastily disposed of along a 1,100 km stretch of the Ganges. But the victims are not only the very poor. According to a teachers’ union in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, as many as 1,621 of the 800,000 teachers working in its public schools died last month. In a recent conclave of state-owned banks, which employ more than half a million people, executives said about one in five staff members had contracted covid and more had died of the disease over the years. last six weeks than the previous year. pandemic.

The wave left lasting scars. As the poorest Indians, perpetually battered by droughts, floods and wayward governments, among other plagues, were forced to endure this latest calamity with stoicism, its middle class felt vulnerable like never before. Even the most privileged and empowered have found themselves excluded from overwhelmed hospitals or forced to queue for vaccines with hoi polloi. Their suffering continues. On social media, Indians in cities are no longer making desperate calls for oxygen or for drugs that have been widely and wrongly prescribed for covid-19. Now the demand is for drugs to fight mucormycosis or black fungus, a deadly infection that has particularly afflicted diabetics who were too liberally dosed with steroids during treatment with covid.

Public frustration at the scale of the tragedy could have been allayed if the government’s much-vaunted campaign to vaccinate Indians had been a success. Instead, he failed dramatically. At the height of the outbreak of infections, the number of people receiving vaccines did not increase to cope with the threat, but rather fell from 3.5m per day to just 1.5m, because the government simply had failed to plan properly or get enough vaccines. Millions of Indians who received a first dose are now wondering when or if they will receive a second. Millions more, 89% of Indians, 1.4 billion people, have not received any doses. Their wait may be long: the IMF predicts that by the end of this year, less than 35% of Indian adults will have received a blow. And the government, denying its own rhetoric of determination to get more vaccines, will still not license proven foreign vaccines such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Bureaucrats refuse to waive indemnity clauses, as have dozens of other countries have done, leaving companies with the risk of endless and costly litigation in overcrowded courts in India.

In cities, where more people can get vaccinated, the vaccination campaign may have helped deflect the current tide. But the main cause of the decline in numbers, aside from the virus’s natural trajectory, has been the imposition of hard local lockdowns. The government of Mr. Modis, fearing that it would do even more damage to an economy which was already seriously injured, had delayed these measures as long as possible. But in the end, it was the strict curfews, imposed by public fear of the rampant disease as much as by the police force, that saved most lives.

