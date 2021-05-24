China defends controversial CPEC, says economic initiative and has not affected position on Kashmir issue





By KJM Varma (Eds: Update with more details)

Beijing, May 24 (PTI) China again defended its controversial $ 60 billion CPEC project with Pakistan on Monday, ignoring protests from India as it passed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying it ‘it was an economic initiative and had not affected its principled position on the Kashmir issue.

The Chinese and Pakistani leaders hailed the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in recent days as the two close allies celebrated the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic ties.

India has protested to China about CPEC, the flagship project of the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The massive infrastructure project connects the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

China defended the CPEC, saying it was an economic project targeting no third country.

Responding to questions about the CPEC at a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that “since its inception, the CPEC, as an important pilot project of the BRI, has is making significant and positive progress in areas such as transport infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks.

“At the same time, it also actively strives to reach Afghanistan and other countries in the region,” he said in updated comments on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

Asked how China sees regional prosperity fostered by CPEC given India’s stance that it crosses Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan, Zhao said the project did not affect the position. principle of China over Kashmir.

“As to whether the CPEC relates to the Kashmir issue, China has made it clear many times that the CPEC is an economic cooperation initiative, which does not target any third party, has nothing to do with sovereignty disputes territorial and will not affect China’s principled position on the Kashmir issue, ”he said.

Regarding the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan, he said, “As for China’s discussions with Afghanistan and other third parties on the extension of CPEC, I can tell you that China , Pakistan and Afghanistan have been in communication through diplomatic and other. channels “.

“We also noted that Afghanistan imports and exports relevant goods through the ports of Gwadar and Karachi. The three sides are discussing the extension of highway and highway from Pakistan to Afghanistan,” a- he declared.

In a message to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on Friday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Pakistani diplomatic relations, President Xi Jinping said the CPEC has achieved remarkable results.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told a high-level meeting in Islamabad that CPEC will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan but to the entire region. PTI KJV ZH AKJ ZH ZH

