I have very little doubt that Covid came from the Wuhan lab

After months of heightened attention to the origin of Covid-19 and additional momentum behind the theory that the virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, former President Donald Trumpan, the theory’s leading supporter, said in an interview on Monday that he was now almost certain the disease had fled. of the laboratory.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held at … [+] Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Key Facts

Speaking to Fox Nations Dan Bongino, Trump said he had very little doubt the virus came from a lab and joked with Bongino that the host no longer needed to use the word potentially to speak of theory.

I think you can pull off the potential word that it’s coming from the lab, Trump told Bongino.

Trump was responding to Bongino referring to a Wall Street Journal article, which on Sunday published details of a US intelligence report that found several researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan had been hospitalized with a strange Covid-like illness in November 2019, weeks ago. the first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Trump’s comment comes amid renewed interest in the theory that had been dismissed as a fringe theory in the past after 18 prominent scientists published a letter in Science earlier this month calling for further investigation on the origin of Covid-19, claiming that the theories of a lab leak remain viable.

The new report corroborates and adds new details to a State Department fact sheet the Trump administration released in January, which indicated that Chinese researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, but did not mention that they had been hospitalized.

Unidentified officials provided the Journal with differing opinions on the quality of the intelligence, with one arguing that more detail was needed, while another said it was very specific.

Trump’s claim also comes amid new pressure from the scientific community to take seriously the theories about an accidental exit from a lab and an ongoing political battle over whether the theory has been rejected due to partisanship or fears of anti-Asian discrimination.

Key context

Trump and his allies rallied around the Wuhan laboratory theory at the start of the pandemic as he sought to blame the pandemic on China. During a White House briefing on April 18, 2020, Trump said the government was reviewing the theory and that it made sense. About a week later, Trump said he had great confidence that Covid-19 came from a lab and claimed to have seen evidence to back up his claim. Scientists have not concluded where Covid-19 originated from, but most still believe the virus has passed from animals to humans in the wild. However, the scientists, joined by President Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauciwho, are skeptical of the theory of laboratory leaks, but recently said they were not convinced it had developed naturally in the wildlife and called for further investigation into the origins of the virus. Republicans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Have used the new speculation about the lab leak as a club, saying the media and Democrats have played down the evidence on laboratory theory. China, for its part, has vehemently denied these claims. In March, the World Health Organization and China released a report that did not definitively conclude the origin of the virus, but said the possibility that it was released from a lab is extremely unlikely. . After the report was released, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said further investigation was needed to investigate the origin of the virus.

Crucial quote

In an interview with CNN on March 28, Robert Redfield, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, endorsed the theory of lab leaks. It’s my own opinion, he said. His only opinion. I am allowed to have opinions now.

Tangent

Trumps Fervent adherence to the Wuhan lab theory came last year at a time when his own administration was heavily criticized for its incompetent response to the virus. Trump has repeatedly called the disease a Chinese virus and Kung flu and has claimed that China is solely responsible. In recent months, our nation and the world have been hit by the once-in-a-century pandemic that China has allowed to spread around the world, Trump said during his acceptance speech for the GOP nomination in August 2020. They could have arrested him, but they allowed him to come out.

