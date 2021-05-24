Railways to pull out heavy losses within six to nine months: Swati – Pakistan





Posted May 24, 2021 10:18 PM

Railways to pull out heavy losses within six to nine months: Swati

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Monday that Pakistan’s railways would come out with heavy losses within six to nine months.

At a press conference, the minister said he had been part of the Ministry of Railways for five months and had become a for-profit institution for the first time in 50 years.

He said earlier, the railroads carried 4% of freight, which would hopefully increase to 10%.

The purchase of premises, tenders and other matters for the construction of terminals at different locations were also underway. The minister lamented that the Pakistani Railways had not obtained any income from its most precious lands for the past seventy years.

The minister said railway officials, railway police and others were involved in the illegal occupation of railway land.

The minister asked that if the minister’s expenses were zero, what should the media think? Swati said he would never talk about the railroad deficit.

He said the Royal Palm Club was occupied by the Mafia while the Supreme Court of Pakistan relinquished its possession, after which the Royal Palm Club turned a loss into profit.

The whole process is taking place by order of the Supreme Court and if anyone wants to say anything about it on YouTube, they will be brought to justice, the minister warned.

How happy people will be to see when the railways profit from the deficit under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

The minister said 132,000 people were receiving pensions on the railways. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance have created a separate account for pensions.

The minister said that the trains will run under a public-private partnership because we do not have the capacity to run the railways. How can we run loss-making trains at a loss? He said all bogies will be auctioned off as part of this project.

The minister said recommendations had been made to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding 150 settlements for employees.

The worker will also be happy, he will benefit from the best educational and housing facilities. The railway land will be auctioned for which the auction system has been developed in accordance with international standards.

The investor will mark the railroad land and come to our sale and submit their bid. Swati said a system has been put in place where any officer who commits corruption will be arrested.

He said the multi-billion railroad land has been reclaimed. Land has been reclaimed in Karachi and Hyderabad through the Rangers because we have no government in Sindh, he said.

The minister said 2.5 billion electricity thefts have been controlled through strict surveillance.

He made it clear that the railroad workers will not be made permanent because he does not play politics.

The minister, while deploring the deplorable condition of the railway hospitals and schools, said: “We can go and see the condition of the railway schools and hospitals.”

The minister also said he was privatizing all railway hospitals. Railway employees have been involved in numerous cases and 2,500 cases have been registered against the official.

He said eleven railway petrol pumps had been seized by the mafia.

